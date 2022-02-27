Crushed Grape Chronicles in Association with 42 Aspens Productions Releases "The Scenic Route" Season 1
This series of 10 episodes takes you into wine country to visit wine regions, speaks with winemakers, and creates pairings to taste with their wines, all while taking in the beautiful scenery of a region.
Las Vegas, NV, February 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Crushed Grape Chronicles is launching a new video series “The Scenic Route.” Episode 1 will feature the Ribbon Ridge AVA and a visit with Dan at Utopia. This episode will release on March 3rd on the Crushed Grape Chronicles YouTube Page.
Future Episodes and Release Dates:
Episode 1 Willamette Valley Featuring Utopia Vineyards, March 3rd
Episode 2 Willamette Valley Featuring Lenne Estate, March 17th
Episode 3 Willamette Valley Featuring Youngberg, March 31st
Episode 4 Walla Walla Featuring Caprio Cellars, April 14th
Episode 5 Walla Walla Featuring L’Ecole No. 41, April 28th
Episode 6 Sonoma County, May 12th
Episode 7 Applegate Valley Featuring Troon Vineyards, May 26th
Episode 8 Santa Barbara, June 9th
Episode 9 Australia, June 23rd
Episode 10 Yakima Valley, July 7th
Episode 11 Bonus: Biodynamics through Regenerative agriculture, the growing trend
“The Scenic Route” visits and explores the area in and around wine regions. These are beautiful places because good grapes enjoy a view. It will highlight places to hike, explore, relax, and eat all while exploring wine regions around the world. The series invites the viewer to come along as it visits wine regions in California, Oregon, Washington & other places around the globe.
There are some wonderful untold stories to share from Australia, along with stops in Santa Barbara Wine Country as well as to Napa and Sonoma, wine regions of the Columbia Gorge, Yakima Valley, Walla Walla, and the Willamette Valley.
Future Episodes and Release Dates:
Episode 1 Willamette Valley Featuring Utopia Vineyards, March 3rd
Episode 2 Willamette Valley Featuring Lenne Estate, March 17th
Episode 3 Willamette Valley Featuring Youngberg, March 31st
Episode 4 Walla Walla Featuring Caprio Cellars, April 14th
Episode 5 Walla Walla Featuring L’Ecole No. 41, April 28th
Episode 6 Sonoma County, May 12th
Episode 7 Applegate Valley Featuring Troon Vineyards, May 26th
Episode 8 Santa Barbara, June 9th
Episode 9 Australia, June 23rd
Episode 10 Yakima Valley, July 7th
Episode 11 Bonus: Biodynamics through Regenerative agriculture, the growing trend
“The Scenic Route” visits and explores the area in and around wine regions. These are beautiful places because good grapes enjoy a view. It will highlight places to hike, explore, relax, and eat all while exploring wine regions around the world. The series invites the viewer to come along as it visits wine regions in California, Oregon, Washington & other places around the globe.
There are some wonderful untold stories to share from Australia, along with stops in Santa Barbara Wine Country as well as to Napa and Sonoma, wine regions of the Columbia Gorge, Yakima Valley, Walla Walla, and the Willamette Valley.
Contact
42 Aspens ProductionsContact
Michael Renken
702-604-8101
www.crushedgrapechronicles.com
Michael Renken
702-604-8101
www.crushedgrapechronicles.com
Categories