Beneficial Content Debuts Book, "African American Inventor Package: The Unsung Heroes of Science and Innovation" by Author Philip Franklin
The company has launched the book which shines the spotlight on the scientific achievements and contributions of various black innovators who should hold center-stage in the US history narrative.
New York, NY, March 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Beneficial Content launches Philip Franklin’s new book which depicts the African-American scientists, engineers, and innovators who made countless contributions for the advancement of science and humanity, despite the systemic racism and oppression they faced but the credit due to them was lost to history.
As Beneficial Content is celebrating Black History Month, “The Unsung Heroes of Science and Innovation” serves as a reminder of the crucial role that black inventors played and the blood, sweat, and tears they shed for the prosperity of the Land of Opportunity.
It is a sad fact that the names of the many African-American revolutionaries and heroes have been wiped from the pages of history because the past of the United States has been recorded by white men. However, it is past time that the world becomes aware of the accomplishments of black people and straightens the narrative so that these heroes get the respect and the acknowledgement that is due them.
“The Unsung Heroes of Science and Innovation” was launched in the Black History Month to bring awareness to the fact that there are many, many more laudable black heroes in our history than we have forgotten about — but who need to be brought to the spotlight. Although the United States celebrates and honors Black history every year, the public’s knowledge remains very limited to the same notable figures like Martin Luther King, Jr., Rosa Parks, Frederick Douglass, and a few more, which has kept the nation from learning about the extraordinary achievements of a vast majority of both male and female black role models in history.
From innovations in agriculture to inventions in aeronautical engineering, the scope of Black history is much older than the revolutionary “I Have a Dream” speech or the iconic refusal to sit at the back of the bus.
The book pays homage to the sacrifice and hard work of numerous African-American heroes who suffered racial prejudice, enslavement, and violence on the road to success. However, they remained steadfast and unwavering in making their names in history.
Author Philip Franklin has curated some (out of the thousands of African-Americans whose contributions were vital to shaping the nation) success stories of the heroes who, despite revolutionizing the field of science, engineering, and innovation did not get the credit and acknowledgement they deserve.
With this book, the author hopes to inspire African-American youth to recognize the unlimited potential within themselves and to capitalize on the countless opportunities that these unsung heroes have opened up for them. At the same time, the book hopes to instill an understanding, acceptance, and respect for the black community without whose legacy, the United States as well as the rest of the world would not have achieved the same level of success and prosperity.
“The African American Inventor Package: The Unsung Heroes of Science and Innovation” is now available on https://www.inkshares.com/books/african-american-inventor-package.
You can also contact Philip Franklin on https://beneficialcontent.com.
