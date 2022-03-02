MiShawn Williams, VinoVie Business Owner & Entrepreneur, Interviews Experts on The Great Resignation and the Emerging Entrepreneur

The Emerging Entrepreneur: How to Confidently Leave Your Job for Your Joy is a 21 Day online show of interviews with 21 experts who will recount how their idea, vision or circumstance tipped them toward starting their own business and what viewers need to know to increase confidence, competence and joy.