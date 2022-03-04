Radley Run CC Breaks Ground for New Clubhouse
West Chester, PA, March 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Radley Run Country Club Breaks Ground on New Golf Clubhouse
With six ceremonial gold shovels, officials from Radley Run Country Club, its lender and the project’s general contractor turned the first earth on construction of a new golf clubhouse, located just behind the fabled club’s 18th hole. The shovel brigade was led by Radley Run Board of Governors President John Cianciulli and joined by Treasurer Bruce Lucarelli, Project Steering Committee Chair Kurt Hutter and General Manager Mark Litrenta were joined by Michael Magnavita, CEO of Franklin Mint Credit Union and Dolly Hernandez, Project Manager with Pancoast & Clifford, general contractors. Mr. Cianciulli introduced the event, saying, “This brand new clubhouse with its fabulous views overlooking our great golf course will provide an unmatched experience for our members and their guests.”
Member Craig Stabler said, “As long-term members of Radley Run, my family is thrilled about the new clubhouse and all the changes that will enhance the club and surrounding community.” Fellow Member Bob Sinton, with his typical exuberance, said “Already blessed with a ‘Jewel Of A Golf Course’, great pool, racquets facilities and fantastic junior programs, Radley Run is most definitely ‘Raising The Bar’ with this new clubhouse overlooking the 18th green!”
The project’s timeline calls for about ten months of construction. The new clubhouse should be ready in time for the 2023 golf season, with substantial enhancements to the pool and racquets facilities coming to fruition before the end of 2022.
Photo caption: From L to R, Franklin Mint Credit Union CEO Michael Magnavita, Radley Run Treasurer Bruce Lucarelli, President John Cianciulli, Steering Committee Chair Kurt Hutter, Pancoast & Clifford Project Manager Dolly Hernandez and Radley Run GM Mark Litrenta.
Contact
Colin Hanna or Kim Jones
610-793-1660
www.radleyruncountryclub.com
Colin Hanna mobile: 610-291-3700
