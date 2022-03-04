Blue Shark Vodka Debuts New Pint Bottle to Growing Collection
Blue Shark Vodka announces release of another unique bottle in their award-winning collection.
Raleigh, NC, March 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Blue Shark Vodka is proud to announce another unique bottle in their growing, award-winning collection. Pint bottles will be available for retail purchase in North Carolina March 5. These 375ml bottles are the smallest in their collection, with another gorgeous hand-drawn underwater landscape on the label.
The pint bottle will be the sixth bottle the North Carolina spirits company has released (four primary bottles and two limited-edition pieces.) The overall collection won a platinum SIP award last year for best design.
“Our new pint bottles not only give buyers and Blue Shark Vodka drinkers a convenient size to purchase, but the newest bottle also features a gorgeous new label for fans to collect,” said founder Mark Bloomquist. “We are proud of the line of bottles we have released since starting in 2019.”
Bloomquist said Blue Shark Vodka fans have asked for Blue Shark “minis” in the past, but with Blue Shark’s stance on improving the health of the world’s oceans for sharks and other species, the plastic would be problematic.
“If we could create mini bottles that were glass and recyclable at a great price, perhaps one day we could,” he said. “But as long as mini bottles are plastic, you won’t see a Blue Shark Vodka mini.”
The pint bottles, as well as all the other bottles in the Blue Shark Vodka collection, are made of recyclable glass. The original “shark in the bottle” design, still for sale in stores today, is made from hand-blown glass bottles.
Contact: Ashley Morris
Phone: 770-377-8266
Email: ashley@bluesharkvodka.com
Contact
