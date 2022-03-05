Saelig Introduces Siglent SDG7000A 1GHz Advanced Arbitrary Waveform Generator Series

The Siglent SDG7000A Series of 2-channel AWGs offers models in maximum frequencies of 350MHz, 500MHz, and 1GHz, with 5Gsa/s sampling, 14-bit vertical resolution, and a memory depth of 512Mpts. Arbitrary waveforms are generated with sample rates from 0.01Sa/s to 2.5GSa/s, and vector signals at 500MSa/s. A wide variety of test signals can be generated, with the option to add 16 digital channels to the 2 analog channels to provide synchronous mixed signal analysis ability.