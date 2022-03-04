WildLifeRx Founder Rosalind Haley Says People Who Choose to Care for Animals as a Career Face Unique Pressures & Challenges
Tustin, CA, March 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Rosalind Haley, veterinarian and owner of WildLifeRx, announced, today, her safe CBD store for pets will donate $1.00 of every online purchase to the nonprofit Not One More Vet (NOMV). NOMV provides a wide range of support programs for veterinary professionals and students who are struggling or considering suicide.
Veterinary professionals are faced with challenging cases, terminal diagnoses, euthanasias and a rollercoaster of emotions on a daily basis. A report released by the American Veterinary Association (AMVA) in 2020 notes that veterinarians are 2.7 times more likely than the general public to die by suicide, and 1 in 6 veterinarians contemplates suicide at some point in their career. NOMV aims to address this growing crisis in veterinary medicine through education, resources and support.
91% of veterinarians say they face a stressful ethical or moral dilemma every week.
Over 20% of veterinary school graduates have at least $200,000 in debt.
Approximately 1 in 5 veterinarians have been victims of client cyberbullying.
The percentage of veterinarians with serious psychological distress has increased since 2019, largely due to the pandemic.
“NOMV seeks to transform the status of mental wellness in the field so veterinary professionals can survive and thrive,” says the nonprofit’s founder, Dr. Nicole McArthur. “We now have more than 26,000 veterinarian members worldwide, mostly from the U.S., which signals the growing need for help.”
WildLifeRx’s donations to NOMV will help fund crisis intervention services including peer-to-peer and mentorship support groups, veterinary wellness workshops and grant programs that provide immediate financial assistance to individuals or clinics experiencing hardship. The organization also teaches pet parents how to empathize and support the veterinary teams that keep their pets safe and healthy.
“It was clear early on in my career that veterinarians are critically overworked,” says Haley, who pivoted from selling medical supplies for GlaxoSmithKline and Chronimed to veterinary school before opening her online CBD store for pets. “WildLifeRx did not begin as a company, it began as a mission to help pets and those that care for them.”
Today, WildLifeRx has grown to become one of the most respected online stores for veterinarians and pet owners by offering meticulously evaluated, responsibly made CBD products for pets. All WildLifeRx customer service agents are also licensed veterinary technicians.
Veterinary professionals are faced with challenging cases, terminal diagnoses, euthanasias and a rollercoaster of emotions on a daily basis. A report released by the American Veterinary Association (AMVA) in 2020 notes that veterinarians are 2.7 times more likely than the general public to die by suicide, and 1 in 6 veterinarians contemplates suicide at some point in their career. NOMV aims to address this growing crisis in veterinary medicine through education, resources and support.
91% of veterinarians say they face a stressful ethical or moral dilemma every week.
Over 20% of veterinary school graduates have at least $200,000 in debt.
Approximately 1 in 5 veterinarians have been victims of client cyberbullying.
The percentage of veterinarians with serious psychological distress has increased since 2019, largely due to the pandemic.
“NOMV seeks to transform the status of mental wellness in the field so veterinary professionals can survive and thrive,” says the nonprofit’s founder, Dr. Nicole McArthur. “We now have more than 26,000 veterinarian members worldwide, mostly from the U.S., which signals the growing need for help.”
WildLifeRx’s donations to NOMV will help fund crisis intervention services including peer-to-peer and mentorship support groups, veterinary wellness workshops and grant programs that provide immediate financial assistance to individuals or clinics experiencing hardship. The organization also teaches pet parents how to empathize and support the veterinary teams that keep their pets safe and healthy.
“It was clear early on in my career that veterinarians are critically overworked,” says Haley, who pivoted from selling medical supplies for GlaxoSmithKline and Chronimed to veterinary school before opening her online CBD store for pets. “WildLifeRx did not begin as a company, it began as a mission to help pets and those that care for them.”
Today, WildLifeRx has grown to become one of the most respected online stores for veterinarians and pet owners by offering meticulously evaluated, responsibly made CBD products for pets. All WildLifeRx customer service agents are also licensed veterinary technicians.
Contact
WildLifeRxContact
Rosalind Haley
424-284-1872
https://www.wildliferx.com
Rosalind Haley
424-284-1872
https://www.wildliferx.com
Categories