Contemporary Art Installation, Traveler’s Bundles, Overlooks Downtown Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA, March 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Visitors along one of America’s Most Scenic Drives, had a new and unexpected site to see on Friday, March 4, 2022. A, one-day, onsite pop-up contemporary art installation by artist, Daniela Soberman, was placed on a cliff-side outcrop overlooking Downtown Los Angeles.
Her installation called “Traveler’s Bundles,” a grouped collection of immense wrapped, bound, and shrouded forms in white, made several drivers stop and take pause.
“I made these forms thinking about the vast numbers of people fleeing Ukraine and how human’s fleeing their homes has been a common experience among people. Whether by choice, or by force, ....gilded, or wrapped in sheets - carrying your life with you .... looks the same,” says Soberman, daughter of immigrant parents from former socialist Yugoslavia.
“As a sculptor, I wanted to physically create something that spoke to the flight of human beings from untenable situations. When you look at belongings wrapped in whatever fabric you have, people instinctively identify with it. It’s an old story.”
For those looking to experience the installation, it’s too late. Meant as a one-day pop-up, Soberman says she’s expecting to exhibit the collection again sometime in the future.
Traveler’s Bundles
Polystyrene + Lime Plaster + bed sheets + curtains
various sizes Installation. Los Angeles, CA
More information on Daniela’s Traveler’s Bundles can be found at: https://www.danielasoberman.com/travelers-bundles.html
For interview requests contact:
daniela@danielasoberman.com
For more information on Daniela Soberman, please visit: www.DanielaSoberman.com
https://www.instagram.com/danielasobermanstudio/
Contact
(562) 533-7998
Categories