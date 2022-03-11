The LDC Gas Forum Southeast Occurs March 21-23, 2022 at the Westin Harbor Golf Resort & Spa
Natural gas market decision-makers meet to obtain insight, analyze, and discuss plans to buy, sell and transport natural gas in the Southeast U.S. market.
Several hundred natural gas market professionals will convene in March to analyze and discuss the Southeast regional natural gas market and complete commercial transactions. The 22nd Annual LDC Gas Forum Southeast takes place March 21 - 23 in Savannah, GA (new location this year). This is the premier gathering for natural gas industry professionals, which is much more than simply a conference because participants routinely complete transactions during the event.
The Southeast U.S. continues to be a natural gas market in transition. As with all the North American markets, “Energy Transition” is dominant topic as market participants design and implement innovative methods to offer lower carbon content natural gas alternatives. Also in the Southeast, natural gas fired power generation is growing substantially, new LNG export facilities are coming on stream, and historical pipeline transportation paths are being re-plumbed in response to growing supply availability in non-traditional basins. Post pandemic demand is showing strong recovery.
Keynote presentations will be delivered by Matthew Henderson, Senior Market Analyst, ConocoPhillips, Paul De Moudt, General Manager, North America, Shell LNG Marketing & Trading, Orlando Alverez, President & CEO, bp Energy, Kevin Greiner, President & CEO, Gas South, and David Cox, Founder & CFO, Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) Coalition. An additional Presentation will be provided by Renée Lanai, Director of Regulatory Affairs, American Public Gas Association.
The 2 1/2 day Program also includes five moderated Panel discussions addressing a variety of timely topics, with well-qualified industry experts, including representatives from: Cleveland Advisory, NatGasHub.com, Energy Exemplar, Xpansiv, Chesapeake Utilities, Southern Company Gas, Williams Companies, Sapphire Gas Solutions, Cart Industries, Preload Cryogenics, New Energy Development Company, Kinder Morgan – Southern Natural Gas, REV LNG, and Argus Media.
This Forum focuses on the Southeast U.S. market, while five other Forums throughout the year address other key regions and market segments across the continent.
Even in today's digital age, natural gas market participants appreciate a venue that facilitates face-to-face interaction. The LDC Gas Forum is uniquely structured to meet this requirement and has been the venue of choice, for thousands of participants, for over three decades.
The LDC Gas Forums (4), US-Mexico Natural Gas Forum, and Gulf Coast Energy Forum series consists of six annual events each focused on a key natural gas market region across North America. This is where buyers and sellers meet to do business. Much more than simply conferences, the Forums are a venue that delivers insights on critical issues affecting natural gas, LNG and emerging energy markets, but in addition provide participants opportunities to meet with industry counterparts to complete commercial business transactions. Timely panel discussions featuring key industry authorities focus on important questions facing buyers, sellers, transportation operators, service/product suppliers, and other market stakeholders in competitive energy markets. Topics addressed include: Energy Transition Developments, Supply & Demand, Financial Outlook, Pipeline/Storage/LNG Infrastructure Projects, LNG Export Markets, Mexico Export Markets, Gas/Electric Coordination, Regulatory, Gas Buyer Insights, and Global Energy Geopolitics. Participants at the Forums include market leaders, decision makers and subject matter experts, representing all segments of the commercial value chain including utilities, industrial gas consumers, producers, pipelines, marketers, key service/product providers, as well as regulators and analysts. Several dedicated networking opportunities give you access to your clients, prospects, and peers to pursue opportunities in the market.
The LDC Gas Forums: Southeast, Northeast, Energy Innovations: Rockies & West, Mid-Continent, the US-Mexico Natural Gas Forum, and the Gulf Coast Energy Forum
Where the Natural Gas Industry Gathers: Networking - Insights - Deal-Making
