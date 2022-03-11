FigBytes Ranked Among Top 14 Sustainability Management Vendors
Ottawa, Canada, March 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- FigBytes recently announced their environmental, social, governance (ESG) platform has been recognized among the top 14 providers in The Forrester New Wave™: Sustainability Management Software, Q1 2022. The report is an evaluation of the most significant vendors in the emerging market.
To be considered each vendor needed to have:
-a purpose-built sustainability management product or service
-market experience with 10 percent of customers residing outside of the organization’s home region
-at least $5 million in funding.
“[FigBytes] is the best fit for companies that need coverage across ESG factors,” the report states. “[They’re] a good choice for organizations looking for full ESG program management, reporting, and strategy.”
The Forrester report also states that FigBytes offers “strong reporting capabilities.”
“Reporting is one of the most important aspects of ESG,” said FigBytes CEO and founder, Ted Dhillon. “Without insightful reporting, companies can’t gauge progress towards their sustainability goals like net-zero. These initiatives are often complicated. That’s why we enable transparency with advanced analytics that power simple, preconfigured dashboards to support ESG performance monitoring.”
While there are several carbon accounting tools available, FigBytes capitalized on a gap in the market – the robust take. Using their platform, customers can go beyond calculating carbon emissions (though to date they’ve tracked 2.5 billion metric tons) and look at everything from water to supplier transparency to diversity among employees. With this data in hand companies can start setting and meeting their sustainability goals sooner.
As more companies make commitments to climate action plans the risk of greenwashing rises too. Stakeholders need to be able to tell the difference between the goal-setters and the goal-achievers. The comprehensive platform with real-time and engaging reports that FigBytes offers is proven to be a real differentiator in the field.
“We are so honoured to be recognized by Forrester as a company that is, in our opinion, making headway in this landscape. FigBytes is excited to continue working with our clients to make effective change for the planet,” concluded Dhillon.
About FigBytes
Established in 2014, FigBytes helps companies and governments plan, track and fulfill goals along their environmental, social, governance (ESG) journey. Their platform helps integrate strategy, align data, and report on progress while engaging stakeholders. To learn more, visit www.figbytes.com.
