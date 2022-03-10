Old Crow Medicine Show and the Infamous Stringdusters to Headline 2nd Holla Yella Music Festival
Live music festival in Ellijay, GA expands to multi-day event with on-site camping.
Ellijay, GA, March 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Holla Yella Music Festival returns for the 2nd consecutive year and will be held in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the historic town of Ellijay. This year’s event will take place over the weekend of June 10-12, 2022. The festival will be a multi-day event and will host a diverse line-up of national and regional music acts in the genres of Bluegrass, Rock, Americana, Indie, Blues, Jam Band and Roots.
Festival headliners Old Crow Medicine Show and The Infamous Stringdusters will lead a stellar line-up of musical acts including Sierra Ferrell, Sierra Hull, Lera Lynn, Strung Like A Horse, Texas Hill, Fletcher's Grove, Joslyn & the Sweet Compression, Surrender Hill, Jess Goggans Band, Eddie 9V, Ain't Sisters, Mystery Cassette and Nero Simon & the Sunsetters. Legendary sensation Saxsquatch will emerge from the woods once again to host a late-night dance party on the opening night of the festival.
“We couldn’t be happier to announce this year’s amazing line-up, from our established headliners Old Crow Medicine Show and The Infamous Stringdusters, to our first-rate artists like Sierra Ferrell, Lera Lynn, Sierra Hull, and of course the phenomenal Saxsquatch,” said Nero Simon, Georgia-based singer-songwriter and festival co-founder. “The talent and quality on our main and pavilion stages will help our goal of making Holla Yella one of the premiere annual music festivals in the state of Georgia.”
In addition to these and other musical artists, the festival will also feature aerialists, hula hoop and fire performers along with a diverse assortment of food trucks and arts and crafts vendors. Cathead Vodka will return for the 2nd year as a festival sponsor along with local food & drink establishments Ellijay Woodfired Pizza and Kasei Sushi & Sake as well as the Gilmer County Chamber of Commerce.
Where: White Path Creek Farms, Ellijay, GA
When: Friday, June 10, 2022 – Main and Pavilion stages
Saturday, June 11, 2022 – Main and Pavilion stages
Sunday, June 12, 2022 – Caribbean Brunch in the Pavilion with Nero Simon & the Sunsetters
Tickets and more information can be found at www.hollayella.com.
About Holla Yella Music Festival
Co-founded in 2021 by Ellijay-based restaurateurs Marcelo and Candace Sandrini and singer-songwriter Nero Simon, Holla Yella Music Festival is held in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the historic town of Ellijay, Georgia. The festival aims to become one of Georgia’s leading music and arts festivals. This celebration brings together music artists from genres including rock, americana, bluegrass and jam bands for an amazing weekend of fun in the sun in the Appalachian mountains.
Media inquiries:
info@hollayella.com
(678) 438-9341
