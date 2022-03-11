Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel Receives Two SlotTrak Innovation Awards from Volante Software
Highland, CA, March 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Volante Software has revealed that Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel is the recipient of two out of its three SlotTrak Innovation Awards. In its very first year, the award celebrates the success of Volante’s clients utilizing the company’s SlotTrak management system.
Trusted provider of software solutions for the gaming industry, Volante Software is pleased to announce Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel as the recipient of two out of its three SlotTrak Innovation Awards for the programs inaugural year. The inspiration behind the SlotTrak Innovation Awards is to showcase the milestones achieved by SlotTrak’s user-base.
The Slot Operations department secured the programs marquee award, the Innovator Award. The Innovator Award is presented to the property that has played an integral role in the development of new methods, ideas, or features within the SlotTrak platform. The team out at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel secured the award with their effort in developing and deploying the Progressives Module.
“To receive this prestigious recognition from Volante, as we thrive to remain creative and innovative in the gaming industry, is truly an honor,” said Peter Arceo, GM, at Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel. "We continue to look for new ways to enhance operations and deliver a seamless, best-in-class experience for our guests. Our partnership with Volante has allowed us to do so by improving efficiencies and inventory controls."
Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel is one of the largest slot floors in the United States. With more than 6,500 slot machines and hundreds of games, Yaamava' Resort & Casino is a leading gaming and entertainment destination in California.
“The Slot Operations team out at Yaamava Casino and Resort are continuously pushing their market and the entire gaming industry forward. It was their foresight and effort that brought the Progressive Module to fruition. With the talent and experience that are on their team, a simple lunch conversation can turn into a solution that the entire industry can leverage. Match those attributes with a world class resort and a floor with more than 6,000 games and it is like I always say – if they cannot break it, no one can,” said Juan Romero, CEO, Volante Software.
In addition to the Innovator Award, the Super User Award will be presented to Zena Nguyen, Slot Shift Manager for her role in the deployment and utilization of SlotTrak’s Progressive Module. The Super User award is presented to a team or individual that has shown tremendous understanding and application of SlotTrak within their operations.
"I was fortunate enough to be able to present Zena with the Super User Award. The first thing that she asked after I handed her the award was - 'Is it possible to win the award twice?' That pretty much says everything you need to know about Zena. She works tirelessly to ensure that she brings her 'A' game to all that she does,” Juan added.
SlotTrak is a cutting-edge technology solution designed to meet the operational challenges of running the slot floor. It streamlines, manages, and optimizes a casinos’ gaming operations by collecting and converting operational data into actionable information. SlotTrak is deployed in some of the largest properties in the United States.
More about Volante Software can be found at https://volantesoftware.com/.
About Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel:
Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel is Southern California’s newest luxury resort featuring a 17-floor hotel tower with 432 guest rooms and spacious suites, an elevated pool deck experience, a lavish full-service spa and salon, and convenient 24-hour in-room dining. Millions of visitors each year will now be able to enjoy a premier “stay and play” experience with more than 6,500 slots, five high-limit gaming rooms, incredible entertainment, a full array of dining options, multiple bars and lounges, luxe retail shops and a generous player’s reward program.
The San Manuel Entertainment Authority (SMEA) wholly owns and operates Yaamava’ Resort & Casino. Located just 60 minutes from downtown Los Angeles in the city of Highland, Calif., the casino resort offers sweeping views of the San Bernardino Mountains. In 2021, San Manuel Casino and San Manuel Tribal Government Operations were certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the global authority on workplace culture.
About Volante Software:
Volante Software, LLC. is an Albuquerque-based technology provider. The company creates software solutions for the gaming industry. Volante’s keystone software offering, SlotTrak, revolutionizes slot machine tracking, management, inventory, and compliance. This secure, cloud-based system is intuitive and quickly deployed. Easy-to-access and easy-to-understand tools, notifications, and reporting give operators vital data to make decisions and keep slot floors running at their maximum.
Contact:
Juan Romero
sales@volantesoftware.com
Trusted provider of software solutions for the gaming industry, Volante Software is pleased to announce Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel as the recipient of two out of its three SlotTrak Innovation Awards for the programs inaugural year. The inspiration behind the SlotTrak Innovation Awards is to showcase the milestones achieved by SlotTrak’s user-base.
The Slot Operations department secured the programs marquee award, the Innovator Award. The Innovator Award is presented to the property that has played an integral role in the development of new methods, ideas, or features within the SlotTrak platform. The team out at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel secured the award with their effort in developing and deploying the Progressives Module.
“To receive this prestigious recognition from Volante, as we thrive to remain creative and innovative in the gaming industry, is truly an honor,” said Peter Arceo, GM, at Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel. "We continue to look for new ways to enhance operations and deliver a seamless, best-in-class experience for our guests. Our partnership with Volante has allowed us to do so by improving efficiencies and inventory controls."
Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel is one of the largest slot floors in the United States. With more than 6,500 slot machines and hundreds of games, Yaamava' Resort & Casino is a leading gaming and entertainment destination in California.
“The Slot Operations team out at Yaamava Casino and Resort are continuously pushing their market and the entire gaming industry forward. It was their foresight and effort that brought the Progressive Module to fruition. With the talent and experience that are on their team, a simple lunch conversation can turn into a solution that the entire industry can leverage. Match those attributes with a world class resort and a floor with more than 6,000 games and it is like I always say – if they cannot break it, no one can,” said Juan Romero, CEO, Volante Software.
In addition to the Innovator Award, the Super User Award will be presented to Zena Nguyen, Slot Shift Manager for her role in the deployment and utilization of SlotTrak’s Progressive Module. The Super User award is presented to a team or individual that has shown tremendous understanding and application of SlotTrak within their operations.
"I was fortunate enough to be able to present Zena with the Super User Award. The first thing that she asked after I handed her the award was - 'Is it possible to win the award twice?' That pretty much says everything you need to know about Zena. She works tirelessly to ensure that she brings her 'A' game to all that she does,” Juan added.
SlotTrak is a cutting-edge technology solution designed to meet the operational challenges of running the slot floor. It streamlines, manages, and optimizes a casinos’ gaming operations by collecting and converting operational data into actionable information. SlotTrak is deployed in some of the largest properties in the United States.
More about Volante Software can be found at https://volantesoftware.com/.
About Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel:
Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel is Southern California’s newest luxury resort featuring a 17-floor hotel tower with 432 guest rooms and spacious suites, an elevated pool deck experience, a lavish full-service spa and salon, and convenient 24-hour in-room dining. Millions of visitors each year will now be able to enjoy a premier “stay and play” experience with more than 6,500 slots, five high-limit gaming rooms, incredible entertainment, a full array of dining options, multiple bars and lounges, luxe retail shops and a generous player’s reward program.
The San Manuel Entertainment Authority (SMEA) wholly owns and operates Yaamava’ Resort & Casino. Located just 60 minutes from downtown Los Angeles in the city of Highland, Calif., the casino resort offers sweeping views of the San Bernardino Mountains. In 2021, San Manuel Casino and San Manuel Tribal Government Operations were certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the global authority on workplace culture.
About Volante Software:
Volante Software, LLC. is an Albuquerque-based technology provider. The company creates software solutions for the gaming industry. Volante’s keystone software offering, SlotTrak, revolutionizes slot machine tracking, management, inventory, and compliance. This secure, cloud-based system is intuitive and quickly deployed. Easy-to-access and easy-to-understand tools, notifications, and reporting give operators vital data to make decisions and keep slot floors running at their maximum.
Contact:
Juan Romero
sales@volantesoftware.com
Contact
Volante Software, LLCContact
Adrianna Salazar
505-366-4958
Adrianna Salazar
505-366-4958
Categories