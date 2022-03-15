Folkfest New Braunfels 2022 Welcomes the 166th Annual Kindermasken Parade to the Lineup
New Braunfels, TX, March 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Folkfest New Braunfels is back again for its 36th year to celebrate New Braunfels and its multicultural roots. This 2-day festival includes live music, dancing, cannon and musket firing demos, vendors, food trucks, and activities for kids.
The event will be emceed by DJ Adrian. Saturday activities include music by New Braunfels Gemischter Chior Harmonie, Tex Porter, Celtaire String Band, New Braunfels Kinderchior, and Dallas Burrow. Other Saturday main stage spotlights include, Dr. ET Bushrod’s Old Time Medicine Show and Compania De Danza Folklorica.
Saturday at noon, they are hosting the historic Kindermasken celebration, a costumed children’s parade founded in 1856 by New Braunfels' first teacher, Herman Seele. Kindermasken parade will be followed by a grand march led by Grand Marshal Alex Mexiner and a party for participating children to follow.
Saturday Evening, FolkFest will host the 2nd annual Folkfest After Dark afterparty featuring the Candler Wilkinson Quartet.
Sunday activities include performances by the Lark Mason III, Die Froehliche Tanzgruppe, the Adams Family, Jackson Parten, and Zack & Casey Walther.
There will be many family-friendly events throughout the festival including candle making, brick making, clay play, and 9 pin bowling just to name a few. On Saturday, the US Army Camel Corps will be in attendance, and Sunday, Charro Jerry Diaz will dazzle and delight with his dancing horses.
Entry to the festival is $10, this includes the Folkfest after dark event on Saturday. Kids in costume will be admitted for free all weekend. If you are interested in volunteering at the event please visit the website: texashandmadefurniture.com/get-involved
Volunteers will receive a complementary weekend pass to Folkfest and a t-shirt.
Keep up to date for additional details by following Folkfest on social media. Instagram & Facebook @folkfestNB
All proceeds from this event support the programing at the Heritage Society of New Braunfels.
FolkFest 2022
April 9 – 10
1370 Church Hill Dr. @ Heritage Village
The event will be emceed by DJ Adrian. Saturday activities include music by New Braunfels Gemischter Chior Harmonie, Tex Porter, Celtaire String Band, New Braunfels Kinderchior, and Dallas Burrow. Other Saturday main stage spotlights include, Dr. ET Bushrod’s Old Time Medicine Show and Compania De Danza Folklorica.
Saturday at noon, they are hosting the historic Kindermasken celebration, a costumed children’s parade founded in 1856 by New Braunfels' first teacher, Herman Seele. Kindermasken parade will be followed by a grand march led by Grand Marshal Alex Mexiner and a party for participating children to follow.
Saturday Evening, FolkFest will host the 2nd annual Folkfest After Dark afterparty featuring the Candler Wilkinson Quartet.
Sunday activities include performances by the Lark Mason III, Die Froehliche Tanzgruppe, the Adams Family, Jackson Parten, and Zack & Casey Walther.
There will be many family-friendly events throughout the festival including candle making, brick making, clay play, and 9 pin bowling just to name a few. On Saturday, the US Army Camel Corps will be in attendance, and Sunday, Charro Jerry Diaz will dazzle and delight with his dancing horses.
Entry to the festival is $10, this includes the Folkfest after dark event on Saturday. Kids in costume will be admitted for free all weekend. If you are interested in volunteering at the event please visit the website: texashandmadefurniture.com/get-involved
Volunteers will receive a complementary weekend pass to Folkfest and a t-shirt.
Keep up to date for additional details by following Folkfest on social media. Instagram & Facebook @folkfestNB
All proceeds from this event support the programing at the Heritage Society of New Braunfels.
FolkFest 2022
April 9 – 10
1370 Church Hill Dr. @ Heritage Village
Contact
Heritage Society of New BraunfelsContact
Justin Ball
830-629-6504
www.texashandmadefurniture.com
manager@nbheritagesociety.org
Justin Ball
830-629-6504
www.texashandmadefurniture.com
manager@nbheritagesociety.org
Categories