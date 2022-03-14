Ultimate Foundry Offers Unique & Safe CRM Platform for Commercial Real Estate Industry - Tech CEO Warns of Potential Data Breaches & Major SAAS Issues
Ultimate Foundry is offering an extremely fast, intuitive and secure commercial real estate CRM. It’s also the only CRE deal management, CRM (Client Relationship Management) and property platform where the broker/brokerage owns the application, database and source code.
Ultimate Foundry is an extremely fast, intuitive and secure commercial real estate CRM. It's also the only CRE (Commercial Real Estate) deal management, CRM (Client Relationship Management) and property platform where the broker/brokerage owns the application, database and source code.
According to Rick Peltz, Founder & CEO of Ultimate Foundry, "It is widely known within the CRE industry that all modern SAAS CRM solutions have several major, glaring and potentially dangerous faults: First, you do not own your source code or database when you sign up for their subscription-based model."
Peltz continued with a stern warning: "The second major fault with SAAS CRM solutions is that if your provider is purchased by another company, clients have no control of what happens to their data. Even when the subscription contracts expire, there is no guarantee whatsoever that your data will be protected or deleted."
Peltz, a CRM expert and former 20-year Chief Information Officer with global CRE brand Marcus & Millichap says all current CRM solutions are subscription-based and require contracts for accessing the application and data. Customization, in most cases, is solely at the expense of the client (if allowed) and lost when the client switches from one CRM solution to another. With Ultimate Foundry, clients own the source code and all internal and external customization becomes part of their own CRM platform.
Ultimate Foundry's current clients have expressed concerns that subscription-based solutions have access to their data, during their contract and after. This raises serious concerns that their data may not be secured. “Ultimate Foundry is really the only safe CRM solution that makes logical sense today,” says Peltz. “Our software will not only save, secure and protect your data, but it will also save CRE companies hundreds of thousands of dollars every year.”
Ultimate Foundry Specifications:
- Perpetual license starting at 25 users
- Unlimited ability for deal management, CRM & property management
- New Deal Tasks allow support of internal & external departments such as Marketing, Sales & Vendors
- Full access to source code (Microsoft Visual Studio) & SQL Server database
- Capital investment vs. operating expense
- ROI in less than two years, in most cases
Request a Product Demo here: FOUNDRY (foundrycres.com)
415-299-5873
foundrycres.com
415-299-5873
foundrycres.com
