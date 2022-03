BW Terrain & Forge's February 2022 Product Release

Whitman, MA, March 15, 2022 --( PR.com )-- BW Terrain & Forge has recently released their new products for February 2022 products.This month, the focus of new products that are based on the designs of the Dark Angels. These designs can be found on their site under Angels of Shadow heading. This link leads to the section of the BW Terrain & Forge site that spotlights all the bits and parts for the 1st legion. From conversion bits like shoulder pads, helmets, and weapons, to apparel to show your passion for these misunderstood marines and their successor chapters.Here is a list of all the new products:Angels Of Absolution V7 Rimmed Shoulder Pads Version AAngels Of Absolution V7 Rimmed Shoulder Pads Version BAngels Of Defiance V7 Rimmed Shoulder PadsAngels Of Redemption V7 Rimmed Shoulder PadsAngels Of Shadow V1 Thunder Back PackAngels Of Shadow Power Sword Version 1Angels Of Vengeance V7 Rimmed Shoulder PadsAngels Of Vigilance V7 Rimmed Shoulder PadsAngels Of Shadow V2 Small Wing HelmetsAngels Of Shadow V10 HelmetsAngels Of Shadow V10 Small Wing HelmetsAngels Of Shadow V10 Tall Wing HelmetsBlades Of Vengeance V7 Rimmed Shoulder Pads Version ABlades Of Vengeance V7 Rimmed Shoulder Pads Version BBringers Of Judgement V7 Rimmed Shoulder PadsConsecrators V7 Rimmed Shoulder PadsCowled Wardens V7 Rimmed Shoulder PadsDisciples Of Caliban V7 Rimmed Shoulder PadsFallen Angels V7 Rimmed Shoulder PadsGuardians Of The Covenant V7 Rimmed Shoulder PadsKnights Of Abhorrence V7 Rimmed Shoulder PadsPenitent Blades V7 Rimmed Shoulder PadsPrime Absolvers V7 Rimmed Shoulder PadsPumpkin Lords V10 Flaming Skulls HelmetsSpace Knights Checkered V7 Rimmed Shoulder PadsStar Phantoms V7 Rimmed Shoulder PadsThe Fallen V7 Rimmed Shoulder PadsThe Unnamed V7 Rimmed Shoulder PadsInterested? BW Terrain & Forge is a small Boston area company which specializes in making custom gaming items to bring your hobby to the next level. from custom model conversion parts, to gaming mats, to apparel that spotlights your army. So go check out what they have to offer. If you don't see what you need, make sure to contact them and BW Terrain & Forge will make something just for you.Lastly, check them out on Patreon and consider supporting them on their Patreon page. For as little $3 a month will get you access to free STLs and other benefits. For February BW Terrain forge gave all of their patrons a set of Imperial Trench terrain files and accessories that the patron can then print out at home.