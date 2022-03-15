BW Terrain & Forge's February 2022 Product Release
Listing of new products from BW Terrain & Forge created for Grim Dark gamers.
Whitman, MA, March 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- BW Terrain & Forge has recently released their new products for February 2022 products.
This month, the focus of new products that are based on the designs of the Dark Angels. These designs can be found on their site under Angels of Shadow heading. This link leads to the section of the BW Terrain & Forge site that spotlights all the bits and parts for the 1st legion. From conversion bits like shoulder pads, helmets, and weapons, to apparel to show your passion for these misunderstood marines and their successor chapters.
Here is a list of all the new products:
Angels Of Absolution V7 Rimmed Shoulder Pads Version A
Angels Of Absolution V7 Rimmed Shoulder Pads Version B
Angels Of Defiance V7 Rimmed Shoulder Pads
Angels Of Redemption V7 Rimmed Shoulder Pads
Angels Of Shadow V1 Thunder Back Pack
Angels Of Shadow Power Sword Version 1
Angels Of Vengeance V7 Rimmed Shoulder Pads
Angels Of Vigilance V7 Rimmed Shoulder Pads
Angels Of Shadow V2 Small Wing Helmets
Angels Of Shadow V10 Helmets
Angels Of Shadow V10 Small Wing Helmets
Angels Of Shadow V10 Tall Wing Helmets
Blades Of Vengeance V7 Rimmed Shoulder Pads Version A
Blades Of Vengeance V7 Rimmed Shoulder Pads Version B
Bringers Of Judgement V7 Rimmed Shoulder Pads
Consecrators V7 Rimmed Shoulder Pads
Cowled Wardens V7 Rimmed Shoulder Pads
Disciples Of Caliban V7 Rimmed Shoulder Pads
Fallen Angels V7 Rimmed Shoulder Pads
Guardians Of The Covenant V7 Rimmed Shoulder Pads
Knights Of Abhorrence V7 Rimmed Shoulder Pads
Penitent Blades V7 Rimmed Shoulder Pads
Prime Absolvers V7 Rimmed Shoulder Pads
Pumpkin Lords V10 Flaming Skulls Helmets
Space Knights Checkered V7 Rimmed Shoulder Pads
Star Phantoms V7 Rimmed Shoulder Pads
The Fallen V7 Rimmed Shoulder Pads
The Unnamed V7 Rimmed Shoulder Pads
Interested? BW Terrain & Forge is a small Boston area company which specializes in making custom gaming items to bring your hobby to the next level. from custom model conversion parts, to gaming mats, to apparel that spotlights your army. So go check out what they have to offer. If you don't see what you need, make sure to contact them and BW Terrain & Forge will make something just for you.
Lastly, check them out on Patreon and consider supporting them on their Patreon page. For as little $3 a month will get you access to free STLs and other benefits. For February BW Terrain forge gave all of their patrons a set of Imperial Trench terrain files and accessories that the patron can then print out at home.
This month, the focus of new products that are based on the designs of the Dark Angels. These designs can be found on their site under Angels of Shadow heading. This link leads to the section of the BW Terrain & Forge site that spotlights all the bits and parts for the 1st legion. From conversion bits like shoulder pads, helmets, and weapons, to apparel to show your passion for these misunderstood marines and their successor chapters.
Here is a list of all the new products:
Angels Of Absolution V7 Rimmed Shoulder Pads Version A
Angels Of Absolution V7 Rimmed Shoulder Pads Version B
Angels Of Defiance V7 Rimmed Shoulder Pads
Angels Of Redemption V7 Rimmed Shoulder Pads
Angels Of Shadow V1 Thunder Back Pack
Angels Of Shadow Power Sword Version 1
Angels Of Vengeance V7 Rimmed Shoulder Pads
Angels Of Vigilance V7 Rimmed Shoulder Pads
Angels Of Shadow V2 Small Wing Helmets
Angels Of Shadow V10 Helmets
Angels Of Shadow V10 Small Wing Helmets
Angels Of Shadow V10 Tall Wing Helmets
Blades Of Vengeance V7 Rimmed Shoulder Pads Version A
Blades Of Vengeance V7 Rimmed Shoulder Pads Version B
Bringers Of Judgement V7 Rimmed Shoulder Pads
Consecrators V7 Rimmed Shoulder Pads
Cowled Wardens V7 Rimmed Shoulder Pads
Disciples Of Caliban V7 Rimmed Shoulder Pads
Fallen Angels V7 Rimmed Shoulder Pads
Guardians Of The Covenant V7 Rimmed Shoulder Pads
Knights Of Abhorrence V7 Rimmed Shoulder Pads
Penitent Blades V7 Rimmed Shoulder Pads
Prime Absolvers V7 Rimmed Shoulder Pads
Pumpkin Lords V10 Flaming Skulls Helmets
Space Knights Checkered V7 Rimmed Shoulder Pads
Star Phantoms V7 Rimmed Shoulder Pads
The Fallen V7 Rimmed Shoulder Pads
The Unnamed V7 Rimmed Shoulder Pads
Interested? BW Terrain & Forge is a small Boston area company which specializes in making custom gaming items to bring your hobby to the next level. from custom model conversion parts, to gaming mats, to apparel that spotlights your army. So go check out what they have to offer. If you don't see what you need, make sure to contact them and BW Terrain & Forge will make something just for you.
Lastly, check them out on Patreon and consider supporting them on their Patreon page. For as little $3 a month will get you access to free STLs and other benefits. For February BW Terrain forge gave all of their patrons a set of Imperial Trench terrain files and accessories that the patron can then print out at home.
Contact
BW Terrain & ForgeContact
Jeff Werner
781-367-6081
bwterrainforge.com
Jeff Werner
781-367-6081
bwterrainforge.com
Categories