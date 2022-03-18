Slippery Rock University Featured in Forbes, Fortune and Entrepreneur Magazines
High-profile feature highlights University’s quality education preparing the next generation of leaders.
Pittsburgh, PA, March 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Slippery Rock University was featured as a Pittsburgh Business Leader in the Forbes, Fortune and Entrepreneur magazines. This feature highlights the University’s accredited programs that aid in its award-winning career preparation and its job placement rate.
“This is a great opportunity to share with more audiences what we at SRU have already come to know about the value of a Rock Solid education,” said SRU President William Behre. “This type of exposure is important to distinguish our University and our students as successful leaders in our region.”
As the featured section intends to provide readers in western Pennsylvania with insight into the organizations that make up their community, the University saw the publications as a chance to position itself in front of influential business leaders as well as parents of prospective students throughout the region. Through the feature’s exposure, SRU continues its efforts in forging new relationships with local business executives. By establishing these connections, the University aims to increase career opportunities for its students, who are future leaders.
The Princeton Review and U.S. News & World Report annually recognize SRU as one of the best regional universities. Zippia, a career website, has also ranked the University No. 1 public college in Pennsylvania for getting a job after graduation due to its 94% job placement rate. The feature shares the benefits of enrollment for parents with high school juniors and seniors, which include the University’s committed full-time faculty, 23:1 student-to-faculty ratio, and wide range of programs and clubs.
The magazines featuring SRU were available in the greater Pittsburgh area with release dates as follows:
Fortune Magazine – Feb. 7, 2022
Forbes Magazine – Feb. 22, 2022
Entrepreneur Magazine – March 1, 2022
About Slippery Rock University
Founded in 1889, Slippery Rock University is a four-year public and coeducational University that offers a broad array of undergraduate and select graduate programs to more than 8,500 students. A member of Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education, the University is shaped by its normal school heritage and characterized by its commitment to intellectual development, leadership, and civic responsibility. SRU provides students with a comprehensive learning experience that intentionally combines academic instruction with enhanced educational and learning opportunities that will help them succeed in their lives and professional careers and be engaged citizens. Located in the rolling hills of western Pennsylvania, the University is positioned conveniently one hour north of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To learn more about SRU, visit https://www.sru.edu/.
