Integrity Now Insurance Helps Denominational Churches Save Money on Church Property Insurance
The company helps churches and nonprofit organizations with comprehensive coverage policies to protect them from liabilities, litigations, and property disputes
Long Beach, CA, March 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Statistics by the Center for the Study of Global Christianity reveal that, with over one-third of the global population being followers, Christianity is one of the largest religions in the world. However, there are numerous sects and schools of thought within Christianity. A recent estimation showed that there are over 250 Christian denominations within the United States and a staggering 44,000+ worldwide. What unities all these churches is the fact that they’re religious organizations prone to liabilities and claims.
It’s a common misconception that churches are immune from criminal activities, sexual misconduct, theft, property disputes, and threats from natural disasters, but data shows that many churches in the past have been forced to liquidate or declare bankruptcy due to inadequate insurance coverages. It's critical for ministries to consider church insurance coverage options for the protection and safety of their employees, property, and congregation.
Rising to the challenge of keeping places of worship protected, Integrity Now Insurance Brokers, an independent insurance agency based in California, offers a range of risk management services for churches in several states, including Ohio, Washington, Arizona, Texas, Nevada, and Colorado, regardless of their denominations. They cater to nonprofit and religious organizations' unique needs with customized coverage plans to suit their needs.
The company offers a wide range of insurance products dealing with church liability insurance, church property insurance, group life and health insurance, workers’ compensation coverage, umbrella policy, and more. They also offer business auto insurance and mission trips insurance for churches maintaining a fleet of vehicles.
Speaking about their services, a representative from the company said, “Churches and nonprofit organizations are an essential cornerstone of our community. At Integrity Now Insurance Brokers, our clients are our top priority, which is why we go above and beyond to ensure their needs are met. We connect churches with insurance carriers that are A-rated by AM Best to ensure our clients can enjoy some peace of mind that their ministries are adequately protected.”
The company offers various coverage solutions to churches of all denominations at cost-effective rates. The owner, Kevin Edwards, himself is a youth pastor with years’ worth of relevant experience and knowledge about the handling complexities associated with running a church. Their team strives to ensure that their clients can maintain a solid financial statement of their church. The staff is also incredibly knowledgeable and helpful; they’re well-versed in the numerous policies offered by the agency to help clients find a solution that meets their unique needs.
About Integrity Now Insurance Brokers
Integrity Now Insurance Brokers is a leading insurance agency that's based in Long Beach, CA. They are affiliated with some top-rated insurance carriers and provide clients with a diverse range of insurance products for business and personal needs. The company offers clients comprehensive insurance coverages at a competitive price. Their experienced, licensed staff focuses on Church Insurance in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Ohio, Texas, and Washington.
Contact Information
Website: https://churchpropertyinsurance.com/
Phone: 562-606-1030
Fax: 877-470-9355
Address: 6285 E. Spring Street, #457, Long Beach, CA 90808
