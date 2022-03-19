Jury Selection Management Software Selected for Market-Leading International Platform for Legal Technology
JurorSearch, a leading tool for litigators during jury selection, has been selected for inclusion into the the market-leading buyers’ tool for legal technology: Reynen Court.
Chicago, IL, March 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- JurorSearch has been selected for inclusion into the the market-leading buyers’ tool for legal technology: Reynen Court.
Reynen Court is supported by a consortium of twenty of the largest international law firms to provide curated legal technology vendors to their members.
“Large law firms demand the very best technology. We are honored to join Reynen Court’s marketplace as a selected solution,” said Saeed Richardson, CTO of JurorSearch.
By working with Reynen Court's expert product selection and curation teams, JurorSearch is better placed than ever to serve the most demanding law firms in the world in their jury selection organization needs
“In many jurisdictions jury selection is a vital part of litigation strategy, and it’s important that attorneys take a robust and consistent approach. JurorSearch makes this process easy to understand, quick to implement, and scalable to any size of litigation team,” said Sam Moore, Director of Vendor Relations at Reynen Court.
Subscribers of Reynen Court can now find JurorSearch as a featured solution on their Solutions Store.
JurorSearch reduces risk for litigators by organizing voir dire with a customizable web portal for the courtroom, research and consulting teams to share juror responses, insights and evidence of bias in real-time for informed strike decisions. Advanced features include Batson compliance and live statistics and quantitative analysis of jurors’ answers.
JurorSearch serves civil and criminal litigators and trial consultants with award-winning software. A free evaluation account is available at JurorSearch.com.
Contact
Dan Johnson
312-933-4890
JurorSearch.com
