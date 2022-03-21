The Gospel Preached in Asia by Evangelist Uche Christian
Evangelist Uche Christian, sponsored by the Onyx House, Indianapolis, is preaching at 3 events in India and Nepal during the Easter celebrations. Thousands of people are expected to attend these meetings with many making first-time decisions for Christ.
Indianapolis, IN, March 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Onyx House of Indianapolis is sponsoring 3 major crusades in Asia. Thousands of people are expected to attend these events and hear the gospel preached. According to the founder and president of Onyx Evangelist Association, Evangelist Uche Christian: "We are expecting a harvest of souls for the Kingdom of God." Evangelist Uche Christian has been preaching the gospel in Asia for about a decade now, and is excited about going back to Asia to share the good news after the havoc wrecked by the pandemic.
"I am really looking forward to all the good that will be done in these communities. Also, thankful for the opportunity to fellowship with other believers for the glory of God." The meetings will be held in Chitwan, Nepal on April 10, Kanyakumari, India on April 13 and 14, and Bhawanigarh, India on April 17.
The Onyx House of Indianapolis exists to take the good news of Jesus Christ to Countries around the world, inspiring people towards a closer relationship with Jesus Christ.
