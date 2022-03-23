Dianne L. Bird Recognized as Bio of the Month for January 2022 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Waterdown, Canada, March 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Dianne L. Bird of Waterdown, Ontario, Canada has been recognized as a Bio of the Month for January 2022 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of educational administration.
About Dianne L. Bird
Dianne Bird retired after more than 30 years in the education field. She was an administrative assistant for McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. She provided administration and general support to the University Advancement Office, the president, and to the six faculties. She also arranged dinners and meetings internationally to promote the university. The job at McMaster suited her skill set well. Her areas of expertise were teaching hospital and university advancement. University advancement covered the whole of the university regarding raising funds for areas that were desperately in need. Before she retired, Dianne Bird had raised $4,500,000.
Currently, Dianne is active with a local senior center. She is a member of the McMaster University Retirees Association. Through this association, she actively liaises with other retirees. In her retirement, Dianne enjoys reading, is a member of several book clubs, enjoys yoga, volunteering for animal rescue, helping children with special needs, and senior wellness.
Ms. Bird states, "If you believe in yourself, others will believe in you."
For further information about McMaster University, please contact www.mcmaster.ca
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
About Dianne L. Bird
Dianne Bird retired after more than 30 years in the education field. She was an administrative assistant for McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. She provided administration and general support to the University Advancement Office, the president, and to the six faculties. She also arranged dinners and meetings internationally to promote the university. The job at McMaster suited her skill set well. Her areas of expertise were teaching hospital and university advancement. University advancement covered the whole of the university regarding raising funds for areas that were desperately in need. Before she retired, Dianne Bird had raised $4,500,000.
Currently, Dianne is active with a local senior center. She is a member of the McMaster University Retirees Association. Through this association, she actively liaises with other retirees. In her retirement, Dianne enjoys reading, is a member of several book clubs, enjoys yoga, volunteering for animal rescue, helping children with special needs, and senior wellness.
Ms. Bird states, "If you believe in yourself, others will believe in you."
For further information about McMaster University, please contact www.mcmaster.ca
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
Categories