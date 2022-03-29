David Zagzag, MD, Ph.D Celebrated as an Honored Member for 2022 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Rego Park, NY, March 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- David Zagzag, MD, Ph.D. of Rego Park, New York has been recognized as an Honored Member for 2022 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and high level of success in the medical field.
About David Zagzag, MD, Ph.D.
David Zagzag, MD, Ph.D. is a professor of Pathology and Neurosurgery at NYU Langone Medical Center in Manhattan, New York. It is one of the nation's premier academic medical centers devoted to patient care, education, and research. At NYU, Dr. Zagzag teaches medical students, is training residents and fellows, and mentors Ph.D. and M.D./Ph.D. graduate students.
After earning his M.D. at Lariboisiere-Saint-Louis School of Medicine in Paris in 1984, Dr. Zagzag obtained a Ph.D. in Neurology and Neurosurgery from McGill University in Montreal in 1988. At NYU Langone Health, he completed a Surgical Pathology residency in 1990, a Neuropathology fellowship in 1992 and a postdoctoral training fellowship in the Department of Cell Biology in 1993.
With over 30 years’ experience, Dr. Zagzag specializes in Neuropathology and is Board Certified in Anatomic Pathology and Neuropathology. He serves as the chief of the Division of Neuropathology and is the director of the Human Brain Tumor Bank at NYU Langone Health. The clinical laboratory accessions more than 1,900 neurological specimens per year, including over 550 tumors cases that range from stereotaxic biopsies to gross resections, as well as many infectious and epileptic cases.
Dr. Zagzag is the director of the Microvascular and Molecular Neuro-Oncology Laboratory at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, a basic and translational research lab where research seeks to elucidate the expression patterns, trigger mechanisms, pathophysiological and molecular mechanisms implicated in glioma progression especially as it relates to hypoxia, tumor microenvironment, vascular regression, angiogenesis and invasion.
The laboratory also aims to investigate the role of hypoxia in the immune evasion in Chordomas and to elucidate novel genetic and molecular mechanisms implicated in Chordomas and linked to von Hippel-Lindau disease, in which highly-vascularized tumors develop throughout the body.
One of Dr. Zagzag’s long-term goals is to discover new therapeutic approaches that would improve survival outcomes in patients with brain tumors. His efforts have been supported by various grants, including from the Children’s Brain Tumor Foundation, the Goldhirsh Foundation, the Elsa Pardee Foundation, the Making Headway Foundation, the Musella Foundation, the American Cancer Society, and the National Institutes of Health. The efforts in the laboratory are currently supported by the Bergman Family Foundation, the National Institutes of Health and the VHL Alliance. Dr. Zagzag has written over 250 peer-reviewed journal articles, reviews, several book chapters and edited a book on the molecular diagnosis of brain tumors. He is affiliated with the World Health Organization, the American Association of Neuropathologists and the Society for Neuro-Oncology.
A recipient of many honors, Dr. Zagzag has been named as an outstanding physician-scientist, and has received numerous awards including the Lucien J. Rubinstein Award in Neuro-Oncology (American Association of Neuropathologists), the Award for Excellence in Clinical Science (Society for Neuro-Oncology) and the Pioneer Award for Pediatric Neuropathology. Dr. Zagzag is an internationally known pioneer that has received numerous invitations to lecture at distinguished universities in the United States, Canada, South America and Europe. He has earned the NYU Grossman School of Medicine Teacher of the Year Award in 2005 and 2008, and the NYU All University Distinguished Teaching Award in 2010. Dr. Zagzag was also showcased on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City.
Dr. Zagzag has served as an expert scientific advisor for the boards of several brain tumor foundations such as the Children’s Brain Tumor Foundation and is founder, vice president and the current chair of the Professional Advisory Board of the Gli-Hope Foundation. He also served on the Awards Committee and Program Committee of the American Association of Neuropathologists, and was a permanent member and co-chairman of the American Cancer Society study section. In addition, Dr. Zagzag has been invited to serve as a reviewer for the National Institutes of Health study sections, and sits on the editorial advisory board of several renowned scientific journals.
In his spare time, David enjoys family activities and antiques. He is fluent in English and French.
For further information, contact www.nyulangone.org/doctors/1295729390/david-zagzag
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their publication and on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in an annual hardcover journal and in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
