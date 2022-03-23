Sonitrol Pacific Named 2021 Dealer of the Year
2022 SNDA Conference Awards Top Dealer for 2021.
Everett, WA, March 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Sonitrol Pacific—the largest locally owned electronic security company in the pacific northwest—was named the Top Independent Dealer at the annual Sonitrol National Dealers Association awards banquet which was held in Nashville, TN on March 12, 2022.
“It is truly an honor to receive this award on behalf of our team. To be recognized as the best of the best in our network is quite an accomplishment. The commitment to excellence that our team displays every day is the reason for this recognition. I’m equally as proud of the 24 individual awards that our team received at this banquet,” said Jim Payne, CEO at Sonitrol Pacific.
Additionally, twelve Sonitrol Pacific staff members won 24 awards in their respective categories. Josh Hills took home top honors in one sales category, finished in the top 10 in all five categories and #2 in the prestigious “Ultimate Warrior” Competition. Patrick Wells, Shawn Benefiel and Dakota Ennis also were recognized as “Ultimate Warriors.”
Sydney Abbott was recognized as the Top Operator in the country. Chelly Bickler was one of the recipients of the Unsung Hero award for her numerous contributions to Sonitrol Pacific during the COVID outbreak.
Other Sonitrol Pacific staff who were recognized were: Austin Gorski, Rayzne McCartha, Cindy Burr, Sam Ross and David Dunning. Lastly, Kendra Classen was recognized as Sonitrol Pacific’s 2021 Employee of the Year.
About Sonitrol Pacific
Sonitrol Pacific (www.sonitrolpacific.com) is the largest locally owned electronic security provider in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. Nationally recognized as an industry leader, the company prides itself on its award-winning team and the integrated security services they deliver. Contact Sonitrol Pacific today to schedule a free security assessment at 1-800-898-1899.
For more information, please see their website at: www.sonitrolpacific.com
