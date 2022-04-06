Award-Winning Writer Compiles an Entertaining Collection of Irreverent Tales
Inflamed passions, conflicted moralities, and ingenious schemes, “The Condom and Other Stories” combines the emotion, tension, and excitement of the best melodramas with quick wit and intellectual punch. Acclaimed writer Peter Chika weaves these 17 tales into a series of fast-paced shorts filled with colorful characters and snappy dialogue laced with humorous twists.
Charleston, SC, April 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- What do you get when you bring together the salacious intrigue of reality show housewives and soap opera villains with the social smarts of modern storytelling and witty dialogue that’s as intelligent as it is snappy? Not one, but 17 short stories, woven together by award-winning author, Peter Chika. “The Condom and Other Stories” tells a variety of tales, starting from the eponymous condom discovered by a shocked wife and reeling out an entertaining ensemble brimming with brazenness, mischief, and the triumph of will.
Anyone who loves a good laugh, and the occasional heartfelt cry, will be riveted by this collection of lively tales and colorful personalities. If memorable characters are the ones we simultaneously love and loathe, then “The Condom and Other Stories” will be unforgettable. What will happen when sophisticated Ada turns to a malodorous mystic for answers to her childlessness? Will Susan compromise her principles in time to save her partner from dubious influences? The intrigues never stop from the first page to the last.
Paperback and eBook editions are available at Amazon and other major retailers. “The Condom and Other Stories” was released on April 6th and is distributed by Bublish, Inc.
About the Author
Peter Chika is the winner of international writing prizes including the Amex Review Awards (Special Merit) and the Shell-Economist Prize (Bronze). Now based in Houston, Texas, his work and studies have seen him travel the world. Of his half-dozen degrees, he considers an MSc from Oxford and a Ph.D. from London his favorites.
A prolific writer, Chika can be found writing wherever downtime finds him—in cafes, on planes or at the beach. His short stories have been published in anthologies such as “Dear Leader Tales” and “Tunnel of Lost Stories.”
Learn more about Peter Chika at peterchika.com. Find out more about Bublish, Inc. and its services at www.bublish.com.
