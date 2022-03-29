Experienced Hematologist and Medical Oncologist Harminder Sethi, MD joins Maryland Oncology Hematology
Dr. Sethi has over 18 years of experience, specializing in targeted and biological therapy.
Hyattsville, MD, March 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Maryland Oncology Hematology (MOH), the largest independent oncology practice in Maryland and a member of The US Oncology Network, has added Dr. Harminder Sethi, MD, to their hematology and medical oncology team. Dr. Sethi specializes in treatment plans that include targeted and biological therapy designed to treat the unique intricacies of each patient’s illness. “Dr. Sethi will see patients at the Hyattsville office located at 6505 Belcrest Rd., Hyattsville, MD 20782, as well as the White Oak Cancer Center at 11886 Healing Way Suite 701, Silver Spring, MD, 20904 once a week. Upon its opening, he will also see patients at the DC office located at 1140 Vamum St. NE in Washington, DC.
Dr. Sethi completed his initial medical education in India before finishing his residency at North Shore University Hospital, NY followed by fellowship in oncology/hematology at Medstar Washington Hospital Center. During his fellowship, Dr. Sethi completed bone marrow transplant training in affiliation with the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle, WA and additional oncology training with the National Heart, Blood and Lung Institute. Dr. Sethi has an ardent respect for his patients and develops treatment plans that include targeted therapy and biological therapy based on the most up-to-date national guidelines tailored to each patient’s particular circumstances and goals.
“I’m thrilled to join the team at Maryland Oncology Hematology to serve patients throughout our community,” said Dr. Sethi, hematology and medical oncologist, MOH. “Through our access to the latest technology and groundbreaking treatments, I’m happy to bring patients new hope in fighting cancer.”
“Dr. Sethi is an excellent addition to MOH,” said Joseph Haggerty, MOH Practice President. “His impressive experience in both hematology and medical oncology will provide a great benefit to the local community.”
To learn more or to schedule an appointment, visit MarylandOncology.com or call 301.343.3892.
About Maryland Oncology Hematology
Maryland Oncology Hematology (MOH) is the largest independent oncology practice in the state of Maryland, with more than 45 practicing clinicians devoted exclusively to providing comprehensive, compassionate, and high-quality cancer care. MOH specializes in medical, gynecologic, hematology, cancer genetic risk assessment, clinical trials and research, and patient ancillary programs. MOH believes it is beneficial to provide cancer therapies in a community setting, close to patients’ homes and support systems. The physicians are supported by a talented clinical team sensitive to the needs of cancer patients and their caregivers. For more information, visit MarylandOncology.com.
About US Oncology Network
Maryland Oncology Hematology is a practice in The US Oncology Network (The Network). This collaboration unites the practice with more than 1,400 independent physicians dedicated to delivering value-based, integrated care to patients — close to home. Through The Network, these independent doctors come together to form a community of shared expertise and resources dedicated to advancing local cancer care and to delivering better patient outcomes. The Network is supported by McKesson Corporation, whose coordinated resources and infrastructure allow doctors in The Network to focus on the health of their patients, while McKesson focuses on the health of their practices. Maryland Oncology Hematology also participates in clinical trials through US Oncology Research, which has played a role in more than 100 FDA-approved cancer therapies.
