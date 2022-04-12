Rose M. Johnson Honored as a VIP Member for 2022 by P.OW.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Centennial, CO, April 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Rose M. Johnson of Centennial, Colorado has been honored as a VIP member for 2022 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of healthcare.
About Rose M. Johnson
Rose M. Johnson is the owner of Rustic Rose Assisted Living in Centennial, Colorado, an eight-bed residential facility that provides geriatric care. Rustic Rose offers nursing and elderly care, help with household chores, transportation, and support for daily activities. In addition, the facility also offers short-term rehabilitative services for seniors recovering from hospital stays, with long-term care options for seniors who do not require hospitalization but cannot be cared for at home. The facility strives to minimize preventable, unintended harm, and emphasizes infection control, food safety, medication management, and a safe environment. In her role, Rose oversees facility, operations, management, and staff.
With over 19 years in the healthcare industry, Ms. Johnson was inspired to open Rustic Rose Assisted Living to help people in need of homes and living requirements. “My passion and duty are to build stronger individuals and to help them become citizens of society, in pursuit of happiness and a healthy lifestyle,” said Rose. She wishes to expand, and to continue to provide quality care, which is in high demand for the senior population. She has created the Roses Foundation, which is dedicated to empowering single and vulnerable women and children, and is a member of the Colorado Assisted Living Association (CALA).
Rose was born in Freetown, Sierra Leone, and earned a B.A. from Colorado Technical University in 2016, and a dual A.S. from the Georgia Military College. She received leadership and services awards from the National Society of Collegiate Scholars. Rose previously worked for the pharmaceutical industry PharMerica pharmacy, in Smyrna, Georgia, where she was privileged to serve nursing facilities around the North Georgia area.
Rose is so grateful for God’s love, her health, her daughter and family, who is in the military, current serving in Germany with her grandson, her fellow business owners, her residents and their family members, and a business which she was so willing to fight for in 2019, when things were not going as expected.
For further information, contact rusticroseassistedliving.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
About Rose M. Johnson
Rose M. Johnson is the owner of Rustic Rose Assisted Living in Centennial, Colorado, an eight-bed residential facility that provides geriatric care. Rustic Rose offers nursing and elderly care, help with household chores, transportation, and support for daily activities. In addition, the facility also offers short-term rehabilitative services for seniors recovering from hospital stays, with long-term care options for seniors who do not require hospitalization but cannot be cared for at home. The facility strives to minimize preventable, unintended harm, and emphasizes infection control, food safety, medication management, and a safe environment. In her role, Rose oversees facility, operations, management, and staff.
With over 19 years in the healthcare industry, Ms. Johnson was inspired to open Rustic Rose Assisted Living to help people in need of homes and living requirements. “My passion and duty are to build stronger individuals and to help them become citizens of society, in pursuit of happiness and a healthy lifestyle,” said Rose. She wishes to expand, and to continue to provide quality care, which is in high demand for the senior population. She has created the Roses Foundation, which is dedicated to empowering single and vulnerable women and children, and is a member of the Colorado Assisted Living Association (CALA).
Rose was born in Freetown, Sierra Leone, and earned a B.A. from Colorado Technical University in 2016, and a dual A.S. from the Georgia Military College. She received leadership and services awards from the National Society of Collegiate Scholars. Rose previously worked for the pharmaceutical industry PharMerica pharmacy, in Smyrna, Georgia, where she was privileged to serve nursing facilities around the North Georgia area.
Rose is so grateful for God’s love, her health, her daughter and family, who is in the military, current serving in Germany with her grandson, her fellow business owners, her residents and their family members, and a business which she was so willing to fight for in 2019, when things were not going as expected.
For further information, contact rusticroseassistedliving.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)Contact
Geri Shumer
516-365-3222
www.powerwoe.com
Ellen Gold
Geri Shumer
516-365-3222
www.powerwoe.com
Ellen Gold
Categories