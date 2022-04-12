P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Announces Their Newest Women of Empowerment Members
Manhasset, NY, April 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) announces their newest Women of Empowerment members who are recognized for their high level of success in the many fields and industries listed.
About the Newest Women of Empowerment Members
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is proud to highlight their newest Women of Empowerment members who are now recognized members of P.O.W.E.R.:
Amanda Jones Mitchell--Beauty/Cosmetics
Amanda Rojas--Floral
Angela L. Linscheid--Manufacturing
Angela M. Green--Real Estate
Anne G. La Placa--Insurance
AnnMarie Tyson--Healthcare
Audrey L. Nelson--Coaching
Barbara E. Bolukbas--Food/Beverages
Barbara L. Edwards--Advertising/Marketing
Brandiinez Sugar Porter--Beauty/Cosmetics
Camellia R. Lane--Oil/Gas/Energy/Solar
Carrie Nowocin--Computer Networking
Charlene Hicks--Psychic
Cindy J. Brockman--Retail Industry
Claire Burgaud--Technology
Dawn M. Hicks--Catering
Deborah J. Quash--Health/Fitness
Denise E. Avila--Transportation
Diane Robinson--Technology
Edna H. Lawrence--Asset Management
Elaine M. Hawkes--Food/Beverages
Elesa Thomason--Beauty/Cosmetics
Ewa L. Swigon--Food/Beverages
Felisha M. Scales--Retail Industry
Gail N. Petersen--Asset Management
Genessa M. Mesker--Graphic Design/Web Design
Haley E. Buice--Property Management and Investment
Jacklyn N. Newyaka--Oil/Gas/Energy/Solar
Javonna P. Dingle--Education
Jenae M. Baines--Entertainment
Jennifer Giordano--Healthcare
Jessica Ashley--Photographer, Videographer, Business Branding & Marketing Specialist, Real Estate Agent
Jessica L. Garland--Real Estate
Jetaun M. Brailsford--Insurance
Josephine P. Civil--Accounting
Judy Bradley Cowan--Transportation
Kari Peoples--Education
Katherine J. Rohm--Landscaping
Katie Shaub--Coaching
Kimberley DiGiacobbe Lanio--Law/Legal Services
Krista Bennett--Media
Linda M. Dickerson--Entertainment
Lisa K. Olson--Consulting
Lori A. Hertel--Mental Health Care
Lori S. Masonia--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Lorraine Lee--Hospitality
Luann de Lesseps--Entertainment
Magdalena Tadlock--Healthcare
Marcella Knight-Mccrea--Travel
Marie B. Sullivan--Construction/Building
Mary Ann Lengacher--Retail Industry
Mary L. Williams-Ervin--Education
MaryAnn Tanedo--Entertainment
Maudi Eudora Fleming--Property Management and Investment
Meenakshi Singh--Education
Megan Fuchs--Insurance
Melissa Ridge-Edwards--Retail Industry
Meredith M. Jarosz--Retail Industry
Merianne Drew--Coaching
Mia S. Bridges--Information Technology/IT
Michele M. LeBlanc--Entertainment
Nati Melancon--Apparel/Fashion
Nicole Young Whalen--Law/Legal Services
Nina L. Miller--Entertainment
Orelia English--Mental Health Care
Pallavi Cherukupally--Dentist
Rosalyn C. Charles--Law/Legal Services
Sara E. Collins--Law/Legal Services
Sarah L. Smith--Accounting
Shelly N. Cheavens--Insurance
Silvia A. Nievas--Real Estate
Stephanie Diggins--Accounting
Stephanie L. Warner--Photography
Susan Torres--Publishing
Sylvia M. Walsh--Beauty/Cosmetics
Tami Racaniello--Nutrition/Wellness
Tami L. Godfrey--Beauty/Cosmetics
Thomasina Winslow--Entertainment
Tina Guerrieri--Real Estate
Trisha Hassler--Accounting
Veronica H. Reid--Nutrition/Wellness
Victoria Osteen--Religion
Virginia Musacchio--Retail Industry
Zahra Amirani--Dentist
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
Geri Shumer
516-365-3222
www.powerwoe.com
Ellen Gold
