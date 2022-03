Polygon & Tokenology Announce Strategic Partnership

Miami, FL, March 29, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Polygon, one of the leading blockchains and scaling solutions for decentralized systems and applications, has entered into a strategic partnership with Tokenology, a blockchain technology company focused on the real-world utility of enterprise-scale tokenization, including the delivery of unique multidimensional consumer experiences.The collaboration allows Tokenology to maximize the full potential of their projects through Polygon’s layer-2 Ethereum-based scaling solutions. Tokenology will utilize the partnership to deliver unprecedented enterprise tokenization platforms, along with unique consumer metaverse experiences featuring global IP, focused on deriving real-world benefits from NFTs.Details of the partnership include access to Polygon’s L2 scaling expertise, eco-friendly blockchain solutions, marketing reach and ground-breaking transaction speeds.“Our partnership with Polygon will enable us to develop, build and power our enterprise tokenization platforms that will impact global industries and have potential to be the largest scale projects in blockchain to date,” said Tokenology CEO John Weiser. He added, “We also look forward to working with Polygon on several industry-defining metaverse initiatives that they can help us to scale.”“We are very excited to partner with Tokenology on their unique enterprise tokenization systems and metaverse projects. Powered by Polygon’s high-performance chain and low fees, we believe Tokenology will soon deliver real world benefits through blockchain that will improve the quality of life and human services on a global scale.” – Arjun Kalsy, VP of Growth at Polygon.About TokenologyTokenology is focused on delivering enterprise-scale tokenization platforms that will help redefine vertical industries such as healthcare and retail lending. Tokenology also delivers multidimensional consumer experiences based on unique global IP focused on uniquely deriving real-world benefits from NFTs.For more information, visit www.tokenology.com About Polygon Polygon is the leading platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to all major scaling and infrastructure solutions: L2 solutions (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid solutions, stand-alone and enterprise chains, data availability solutions and more. Polygon’s scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 7,000+ applications hosted, 1B+ total transactions processed, ~100M+ unique user addresses and $5B+ in assets secured.If you're an Ethereum developer, you're already a Polygon developer. Leverage Polygon’s fast and secure txns for your dApp, get started here