Leading Private Money Lender, GCP Fund, Makes It Easier for Businesses to Leverage Assets Like Inventory and Account Receivable for Asset-Based Lending in the US
GCP Fund specializes in arranging asset-based finance to ease the burden off businesses in America.
New York, NY, April 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Tens of thousands of businesses need working capital funding to meet their day-to-day operations and grow their operations. Most traditional lending institutions will require collateral such as cash, real estate, and other assets. This is not always practical for many businesses, especially fledgling ones. However, leading private money lenders, Global Capital Partner’s Fund, has made it easier for all types of businesses to leverage their assets for asset-based lending across America. The company specializes in providing financial assistance to small businesses by using their inventory and account receivable as a form of collateral.
This has made GCP Fund one of the largest money lenders in the US. The company prides itself on offering a wide array of customized financing solutions designed to meet the specific needs of companies across various industries.
The highly experienced team at GCP Fund understands that each business has unique needs when it comes to financing. This is why they have tailored an extensive range of financing solutions to ensure that every type of business gets the right amount of funding at the right time. For instance, if a company has more inventory than they need and is looking for ways to monetize the excess stock, GCP Fund can provide them with the right financial help by using the inventory as collateral.
A spokesperson for the company said, “The process of obtaining a loan was once an arduous task, but GCP Fund is changing this by replacing the hassle with a smoother and quicker process. We have made the process of getting business financing via asset-based lending in the US easier, faster, and more affordable.”
Their comprehensive portfolio of products also includes permanent financing, bridge financing, and commercial real estate financing.
About Global Capital Partners Fund, LLC
Under the visionary leadership of its chairman Joe Malvasio, GCP Fund has played a part in the real estate development of the Big Apple. They have quickly become one of New York city’s most reliable commercial lenders of asset-based loans. The company prides itself on top-notch customer service and a quick loan approval process. For more information, visit the website given below.
Contact Information
Website: https://gcpfund.com/
Contact: 1-800-514-7350
Address: 555 Fifth Ave. Suite 1501, New York, NY 10017
Email: contact@gcpfund.com
