Pinky's Iron Doors is Revolutionizing Contemporary Home Designs Through Their Minimalistic and Luxurious Doors
The US’s leading iron door manufacturer offers a wide range of ready-to-install luxurious iron doors for contemporary homes.
Vernon, CA, April 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Contemporary homes today are all about minimalism and letting the home’s structure speak for itself. Most of the iron doors found in the US market are designed for traditional homes, and feature ornate details, something that isn't ideal for contemporary homes. To help contemporary homeowners do quick home improvement projects and renovations, Pinky’s Iron Doors offers a wide range of luxurious and minimalistic iron doors at affordable prices.
Pinky’s Iron Doors is the leading iron door manufacturing brand in the US that offers a wide selection of iron and steel doors. They are known for providing the most comprehensive collection of ready-to-install iron and steel doors that makes door replacement quick and hassle-free. Those interested in getting something more personalized can opt for their custom-built iron and steel door facility.
In a recent interview, the Design Director of the company shared:
“Living a good life shouldn’t be expensive. Everyone should be able to make their home look like heaven however they like. But since most iron doors are ornate and heavily designed, there aren’t many options available for contemporary homeowners.
“Our design team is dedicated to finding the latest and impeccable iron door styles for minimalistic and contemporary homeowners. We currently provide the largest iron door design options for contemporary homes at affordable prices.”
Pinky’s Iron Doors offers door solutions for every home, whether it's a Victorian-style home or a contemporary home. Since they provide such high-quality iron doors at an affordable price, everyone can beautify their home. Many A-list celebrities, such as Vanessa Hudgens and Gregg Sulkin, are proud iron doors owners sourced through Pinky’s Iron Doors.
Some of their hot-selling iron doors for contemporary and minimalistic homes include French iron doors, pivoting iron doors, sliding iron doors, and arched iron doors with customized transoms. These iron doors can be customized with transoms and sidelights according to the customer’s requirements.
About Pinky's Iron Doors
Pinky’s Iron Doors is one of the largest iron and steel door manufacturers and sellers in the United States. Their showroom is located in California; however, they deliver their products all over the country. Pinky’s Iron Doors is widely known for their extensive ready-to-install iron and steel door collection available on their website.
Contact Details
Website: https://pinkysirondoors.com/
Postal Address: Showroom 2382 East 48th Street Vernon, California 90058
Phone: 844-843-6677
Email: info@pinkysirondoors.com
