Invesco Real Estate & Baranof Holdings Team Up to Acquire an Off Market 817-Unit Property Outside Boston
Burlington, MA, April 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Invesco Real Estate, a global real estate investment manager, in partnership with Baranof Holdings, has acquired Burlington Self Storage, effective March 3, 2022.
The 1990-built facility offers 89,014 square feet of storage and is comprised of five, two-story buildings, as well as a cell tower lease. The facility offers a wide selection of storage units from 3x3 to 10x35, with 37% of those units being interior climate controlled, 20% interior non-climate, and 43% drive-up.
The property is equipped with advanced security features like video surveillance and electronic gate access.
Burlington Self Storage is located in Burlington, Massachusetts, an affluent
neighborhood with median incomes of $110,482 and a 3-mile population of 80,441. The property sits 15 miles outside of Boston, in a retail corridor with convenient access to I-95.
About Baranof Holdings: Baranof Holdings is a national developer, acquirer, and asset manager of self-storage facilities across the United States. Since 2015, Baranof Holdings has developed 17 self-storage assets across major metros including New York, Raleigh, Miami, Austin, Orange County, Los Angeles, San Francisco East Bay, Portland, Seattle, and Honolulu, and acquired 25 existing self-storage assets. To learn more about Baranof’s portfolio and the team, see www.baranofholdings.com.
About Invesco Real Estate: Invesco Real Estate is a global leader in the real estate investment management business with $91.8 billion in real estate assets under management, 582 employees and 21 regional offices across the U.S., Europe and Asia (as of December 31, 2021). Invesco Real Estate was established in 1983 and today invests across the risk return spectrum, from core to opportunistic; in equity and debt; listed and direct; locally and globally. Invesco Real Estate is a business name of Invesco Advisers, Inc., an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. Invesco Ltd. is an independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. http://www.invesco.com.
The 1990-built facility offers 89,014 square feet of storage and is comprised of five, two-story buildings, as well as a cell tower lease. The facility offers a wide selection of storage units from 3x3 to 10x35, with 37% of those units being interior climate controlled, 20% interior non-climate, and 43% drive-up.
The property is equipped with advanced security features like video surveillance and electronic gate access.
Burlington Self Storage is located in Burlington, Massachusetts, an affluent
neighborhood with median incomes of $110,482 and a 3-mile population of 80,441. The property sits 15 miles outside of Boston, in a retail corridor with convenient access to I-95.
About Baranof Holdings: Baranof Holdings is a national developer, acquirer, and asset manager of self-storage facilities across the United States. Since 2015, Baranof Holdings has developed 17 self-storage assets across major metros including New York, Raleigh, Miami, Austin, Orange County, Los Angeles, San Francisco East Bay, Portland, Seattle, and Honolulu, and acquired 25 existing self-storage assets. To learn more about Baranof’s portfolio and the team, see www.baranofholdings.com.
About Invesco Real Estate: Invesco Real Estate is a global leader in the real estate investment management business with $91.8 billion in real estate assets under management, 582 employees and 21 regional offices across the U.S., Europe and Asia (as of December 31, 2021). Invesco Real Estate was established in 1983 and today invests across the risk return spectrum, from core to opportunistic; in equity and debt; listed and direct; locally and globally. Invesco Real Estate is a business name of Invesco Advisers, Inc., an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. Invesco Ltd. is an independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. http://www.invesco.com.
Contact
Baranof HoldingsContact
Reaghan Foley
469-586-9765
www.baranofholdings.com
Reaghan Foley
469-586-9765
www.baranofholdings.com
Categories