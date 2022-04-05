New Immundiagnostik Test Simplifies Detecting, Measuring Unintentional Gluten Consumption
A quantitative test that detects gluten in stool samples is now available exclusively through Labcorp.
Manchester, NH, April 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Immundiagnostik, Inc., the North American subsidiary of Immundiagnostik AG, has collaborated with Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, to help individuals detect and quantify unintentional gluten consumption by utilizing a new fecal gluten test. The quantitative test developed by Immundiagnostik and offered exclusively through Labcorp detects the presence of gluten in a patient’s stool sample and has a high sensitivity and specificity.
“This collaboration with Labcorp has allowed us to provide a reliable and accurate test to further advance the current methods of detecting traces of gluten,” says Terance Fisher, chief operations officer of Immundiagnostik, Inc. “As a leading developer of gastrointestinal immunoassays and diagnostic tools for laboratories, Immundiagnostik is committed to helping improve patient outcomes in partnership with industry leaders such as Labcorp.”
Unlike other products for monitoring unintended exposure, the Immundiagnostik test measures the amount of gluten detected in a sample. In addition, physicians may use the test to help in the assessment for true “refractory” celiac disease by ruling out gluten exposure as a cause of the prolonged symptoms.
“Celiac disease is one of the most prevalent genetic autoimmune diseases around the world,” said Jennifer Mayes, chief sales officer at Immundiagnostik, Inc. “The health care community needs access to more reliable, non-invasive methods to measure unintentional gluten consumption. In collaboration with Labcorp, we can help advance the management of celiac disease and other gluten sensitivities.”
With no widely available method to accurately identify and measure gluten in products such as food, supplements and medications, it is often difficult to determine successful adherence to a gluten-free diet. Products branded as gluten free may actually contain enough gluten to trigger a reaction. In one study of celiac patients on a gluten-free diet, 67% of participants with persistent symptoms had detectable levels of gluten in their stool samples. This highlights the importance of testing, which enables individuals to understand the extent of an unintended gluten exposure and better identify the food or consumable product that may have caused their symptoms.
Gluten intolerance conditions often go undiagnosed and can have serious ramifications for those unaware of the cause of their symptoms. One of those conditions, celiac disease, is an autoimmune disease caused by a response to gluten-containing dietary items in individuals genetically predisposed to the condition. Celiac disease is estimated to affect about 1% of people in the United States, and its prevalence is rising. Non-celiac gluten sensitivity (NCGS)—implicated in people with a gluten intolerance when celiac disease, wheat allergy and other causes of symptoms are ruled out—is thought to be more common.
Currently, the only treatment option for celiac disease is lifelong, strict adherence to a gluten-free diet. For NCGS, treatment is based on a gluten-free diet. However, as the condition can be transient, strict and long-term avoidance may not be necessary.
“We know that avoiding gluten can be a challenge, so having the ability to confirm and measure unintended gluten exposure gives patients more control over their diets and their health,” said Marilyn Geller, CEO of the Celiac Disease Foundation. “This new test opens the door for more people to better manage their celiac disease or NCGS.”
To arrange for this doctor-ordered test developed by Immundiagnostik, contact your physician’s office. Additional information about the test is available at Labcorp.com. Labcorp also offers a full range of celiac antibody and genetic test options. To learn more about celiac disease and gluten sensitivity, visit www.celiac.org.
About Immundiagnostik, Inc.
Immundiagnostik, Inc. (IDK) is the North American subsidiary of Immundiagnostik AG, based in Bensheim, Germany. The company develops and manufactures innovative immunoassays and diagnostic detection methods for clinical and research laboratories. An extensive product offering is continuously refueled by a rich pipeline of exclusive developments supported by collaborations with leading clinical and research laboratories, biopharma companies, and a global network of key scientific pioneers.
Immundiagnostik, Inc. works to discover solutions on the cutting edge of science and develops reliable diagnostic tools for research and clinical laboratories to apply toward improving patient care. Visit idkna.com to learn more about Immundiagnostik, Inc. or follow on LinkedIn.
Noelle Hurley
888-433-9020, x 1009
www.idkna.com
