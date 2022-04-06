Talcott Mountain Science Center Selects Jeffrey L. Martin as Next Executive Director
Avon, CT, April 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Talcott Mountain Science Center for Student Involvement, Inc. (TMSC) today announced that its board of trustees has selected Jeffrey L. Martin as its next Executive Director, effective July 1, 2022. Martin will succeed Jonathan R. Craig, who will retire from his executive director role after forty-three years of service to TMSC.
“Over the course of his career, Jeff has displayed an impressive growth mindset, strong leadership, communication and organizational skills, and a tireless work ethic, all of which have served him well in his previous academic and administrative roles,” said Rhonda L.C. Bird, board of trustees chair. “He brings a strong sense of scientific curiosity and lifelong learning to the position. He is mission-driven and keen to honor TMSC’s traditions while forging ahead with new vision and creativity.”
“Being Executive Director of TMSC has been one of the most rewarding experiences for me both professionally and personally,” said Jonathan Craig. “I look forward to working with Jeff to make a smooth and comfortable transition and wish him many years of continued progress and development of this wonderful institution.”
Martin graduated summa cum laude from Judson College, now Judson University, with a Bachelor of Arts degree as a music major. He has a master’s degree in education with a focus in educational leadership from the University of Cincinnati. Martin has held positions at Chapel Hill – Chauncy Hall School in Waltham, Mass. as chair of their performing arts department and Dean of Students. Martin served as Director of Community Engagement & Education at the Hartford Symphony Orchestra and then as Assistant Head of School at Covenant Preparatory School in Hartford, Conn. Most recently, Martin served as the Executive Director of the Children’s Community School in Waterbury, Conn.
“The passion of the people who make up the Talcott Mountain Science Center is palpable,” said Martin. “I am excited to work alongside such a committed and talented group of people. Together, we will continue to stand at the forefront of ‘inspiring today’s children to invent tomorrow’.”
"I think I speak for the entire TMSC community when I say that I am in awe of and grateful for the decades of service and passion that Jonathan has given to Talcott Mountain Science Center,” Martin said. “For 43 years, Jonathan has impacted innumerable students and educators. His wisdom is balanced with warmth, and his expertise is coupled with good humor. I am both humbled by and excited for the opportunity to follow in his footsteps."
About Talcott Mountain Science Center for Student Involvement, Inc.
A 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, the Talcott Mountain Science Center for Student Involvement, Inc., inspires today’s children to invent tomorrow. Since its inception in 1967, Talcott has trained thousands of teachers and educated hundreds of thousands of students through engaging, hands-on programs using state-of-the-art technology in real world applications. The Talcott Mountain Science Center is committed to improving the quality of science education through private and public partnerships and through a variety of established programs for students and teachers throughout the region and nation. Learn more at tmsc.org.
