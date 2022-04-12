Best Non-Profit Websites to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 26th Annual WebAward Competition
The Web Marketing Association will name the best Non-Profit websites as part of their 26th annual international WebAward Competition for Web site development. Non-Profit Websites can be entered into consideration for the 2022 Best Non-Profit Website and other advocacy-related WebAwards at www.webaward.org.
Boston, MA, April 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Web Marketing Association is looking for the best non-profit and advocacy Websites in the world as part of their 26th annual international WebAward Competition for Web site development at www.webaward.org. The WebAwards is the standards-defining competition that sets benchmarks for 96 industries, including advocacy, arts and non-profit websites, based on the seven criteria of a successful web site. The deadline for public interest websites to enter is May 31, 2022.
“Advocacy and non-profit websites are very competitive when it comes to Web development and organizations can benefit from the independent evaluation of their online efforts,” said William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. “Advocacy sites tend to be very good a pulling at the heart strings to sway visitors to their particular point of view. Strong writing and good use of images make many of these sites successful. Sites entered into the non-profit category also benefit from a reduced entry fee which is our way of recognizing the budget constraints at many of these organizations. ”
There is also a reduced entry fee for sites entering the Non-profit industry category.
Web sites are judged on seven criteria including design, innovation, content, technology, interactivity, copy writing and ease of use. Each WebAward entry is judged against other entries in its industry category and then against an overall standard of excellence.
All entrants benefit from receiving valuable feedback in terms of their specific scores compared against the average scores for their industry. They also may receive specific comments from the WebAward’s professional judging panel on their Web site development efforts.
Winners of a WebAward in the public interest categories will also receive:
· Handsome statue or certificate of achievement
· Increased visibility for their company
· Marketing opportunity to promote the company website to the media
· Links to your site from the highly ranked WebAward site to help SEO
· Admiration of peers, friends and co-workers
Each year the Web Marketing Association names the Best Advocacy Website based on the scores submitted by the competition judges.
Recent winners of the Best Advocacy Web site include:
2021 – Hearing First and Fivestone for STARTS HEAR WEBSITE POWERED BY HEARING FIRST
2020 – Emakina Group for UNSMOKEYOURWORLD.COM
2019 – RMA for Support Starts With You
2018 – National Parks Conservation Association for My Park Story
2017 – Nebo for PAWS Atlanta Redesign
2016 – Aten Design Group for Human Rights Watch
2015 – Extractable for Energy Upgrade California
2014 – Havas Worldwide Prague for 3 minutes are enough
2013 – Nebo for Eames House 250
2012 - Biggs|Gilmore for Kellogg's Share Your Breakfast
2011 – IQ for American Cancer Society
2010 – Forum One Communications for County Sin Rankings
2009 - Clarity Coverdale Fury for We All Pay the Price for Tobacco
2008 - Clarity Coverdale for Fury Are You Ok With That?
2007 - Ignite Health for Banner Moments
2006 - Ignite Health for Live with it
2005 - Tribal DDB for Exhale
2004 - Change for Register and Vote 2004
2003 - International Fund for Animal Welfare for Protecting Animals and Their Environments
2002 - The Cato Institute for The Cato Institute
Recent winners of the Best Non-Profit Web site include:
2021 – JBi Digital for THE CHILDHOOD TRUST
2020 – American Lung Assocation + Rise Interactive for BUILDING A HEALTHIER WORLD WITH AMERICAN LUNG ASSOCIATION
2019 – Narwhal Digital for Georgia Aquarium
2018 – Sanky Communications for AWF Fall Campaign
2017 – Sanky Inc for City Meals on Wheels
2016 – Perficient Digital for The Henry Ford
2015 – Coyne PR | The Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation for
The Big Idea: Epidural Stimulation Research for SCI
2014 – dZi Foundation for Endless Ascent Website
2013 – Vector Media Group for Associated Press: 2012 Digital Annual Report
2012 – Mineral for Casa Pacifica Website
2011 – agency for National Cherry Blossom Festival
2010 – I-SITE for Anacostia Watershed Society
2009 – Arnold Worldwide for Tough Love 2 Game - Cupid's Revenge
2008 - Reading Is Fundamental for Leading to Reading
2007 - Arnold Worldwide for Singing Cowpoke
2006 - Bridge Worldwide for VH1 Save The Music/P&G brandSAVER
2005 - IconNicholson for Project Rebirth Web Site
2004 - I.T. UNITED Corporation for WWF Children of the Earth
2003 - I-SITE and AWARE Foundation for Teen Health Talk
2002 - Interactive Knowledge for Corridos Sin Fronteras
Non-Profit and Advocacy Websites can be entered into consideration for the 2022 Best Advocacy Website WebAward and the Best Non-Profit Website WebAward at the WebAward Website.
The 2022 WebAwards are sponsored by the following leading organizations: PR.com, iContact, and Webmaster Radio. The Web Marketing Association thanks these companies for their commitment to the entire online marketing community.
About the WebAwards
The Web Marketing Association was founded in 1997 to help define the standard of excellence for online marketing. Our internationally known award programs, such as WebAward Competition for Website Development, Internet Advertising Competition and the MobileWebAwards, recognize the people and organizations responsible for developing the most effective online marketing programs on the Internet today. Entrants benefit from assessment of their marketing efforts by a professional judging panel and the marketing opportunities presented by being recognized as an award-winning web developer.
Contact
William Rice
www.WebAward.org
