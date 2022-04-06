Smith.ai Announces New Integration with Filevine
New legal technology partnership to help law firms deliver superior client service with high efficiency
Los Altos, CA, April 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Today, Smith.ai, a leading virtual receptionist service, and Filevine, a leading legal work platform, announced the launch of an integration that allows Filevine users to benefit from Smith.ai’s services by enabling law firms to respond faster to new and existing clients, court staff, and other callers.
Both Filevine and Smith.ai endeavor to make legal work more productive and efficient. With this integration, the two technology companies establish seamless workflows end-to-end, from the first call to the case work. With this integration, any call handled by Smith.ai’s receptionists is visible directly within Filevine. This means that not only will law firms never miss a call, but attorneys and their staff will be able to quickly understand the work that’s already been completed. They can then immediately identify and assign tasks for next steps, all within a single program: Filevine.
"Filevine is dedicated to empowering law practices with tools to simplify and elevate complex, high-stakes legal work,” said Ryan Anderson, Filevine Co-Founder and CEO. “Integrating with Smith.ai just made sense. A firm’s calls should be just as easy to monitor and manage within Filevine as their caseload. Now, those most valuable calls from new potential clients, existing clients, court staff, and other key constituents that Smith.ai capably handles will be at the fingertips of attorneys and their staff, enabling faster and more coordinated follow-up. That matters in legal, where firms are always sensitive to the importance timing plays in legal cases.”
“We’re focused on empowering law firms to deliver world-class service to their clients, no matter how busy attorneys find themselves,” said Aaron Lee, CEO and Co-Founder of Smith.ai. “Our 24/7 receptionists are a critical resource to firms with limited staff, time, and budget. We are very proud to join together with Filevine to facilitate highly effective firm communications. Our mutual clients embrace technology. They know that speeding up responsiveness and improving client experience are two key indicators of the overall health of their law practice. We’re making it easier for them to succeed with less effort, creating strong outcomes now and a solid foundation for future growth at scale.”
Mutual clients, like Michael J. Epstein, Esq. of The Epstein Law Firm, P.A., agree: “Smith.ai integrating with Filevine will provide our firm with even greater efficiencies as our initial response to, follow-up with, and intake of potential new clients will be more efficient and responsive, leading to greater productivity for our firm.” Epstein continued, “We look forward to this integration as it will also help our firm grow and adapt to the ever-changing technological environment.”
About Smith.ai
Smith.ai is a superior virtual receptionist service for businesses, many of which are law firms and other service-based operations. Our live, North America-based receptionists answer calls, texts, and website chats; qualify leads; intake new clients; book appointments; and accept payments, for improved responsiveness, happier clients, and better marketing results, 24/7. To learn more, visit https://smith.ai.
About Filevine
Powering everything from document management and client communication to contract lifecycle management and business analytics, Filevine enables over 50,000 legal professionals to deliver excellence daily in every contract, deadline, and result. Filevine has been named one of the Utah Business Fast 50 and is among the top 50 fastest-growing privately-owned software companies according to the 2021 Inc. 5000 list. Learn more at https://filevine.com.
