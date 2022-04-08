Antis Employee Wins Roofing Alliance MVP Award - Remarkable Rise from Ranch Hand in Mexico to Team Leader in SoCal Roofing Industry

Victorino Trujillo-Montez won the Roofing Alliance's coveted MVP award this year for his leadership, character, community contributions and safety awareness. The native of Mexico came to the U.S. at 18, overcame hardship and language barriers, and became one of Antis Roofing & Waterproofing's leading field techs.