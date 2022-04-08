Antis Employee Wins Roofing Alliance MVP Award - Remarkable Rise from Ranch Hand in Mexico to Team Leader in SoCal Roofing Industry
Victorino Trujillo-Montez won the Roofing Alliance's coveted MVP award this year for his leadership, character, community contributions and safety awareness. The native of Mexico came to the U.S. at 18, overcame hardship and language barriers, and became one of Antis Roofing & Waterproofing's leading field techs.
Irvine, CA, April 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Antis Roofing & Waterproofing, a licensed contractor servicing southern California’s communities since 1989, announced that team member, Victorino Trujillo-Montez, was named a winner in the Roofing Alliance’s 2021-2022 Most Valuable Player (MVP) Awards Program.
The MVP Awards program celebrates workers who are outstanding employees within their companies, characterized by having a strong work ethic, showing leadership, initiative and resourcefulness, earning an outstanding safety record, supporting their co-workers and giving back to their communities.
Trujillo-Montez, who arrived in the U.S. from Mexico as a young man, has shown remarkable achievement in his chosen field. Despite a significant language barrier and lack of educational opportunities, Trujillo-Montez became a skilled roofer across all methods and is the first person that Antis crew members look to for guidance.
“He’s a leader by example,” says Field Supervisor Jesus Zermeno. He doesn’t yell things like ‘OK guys get to work;’ instead, he takes action and leads the way so that the rest of the crew follows.”
"As a company owner, I notice that some of the guys in the field don't 'hold my stare,' or look me straight in the eye," said Antis Roofing Founder and CEO, Charles Antis. "Victorino is not one of them. He is one of those consistently driven workers who underpin the entire industry.”
About Antis Roofing & Waterproofing
Founded in 1989, Antis Roofing and Waterproofing is a fully licensed, bonded and insured provider of roofing and waterproofing for homeowner’s associations and multi-family residential communities that operates in operates in Orange, San Diego, Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. Utilizing innovative technology, comprehensive photo-documentation systems and the industry’s most experienced technicians, Antis has built its reputable brand on superior workmanship, honesty and transparency. Antis is not only one of the most trusted names in the roofing industry, but also a respected leader in community philanthropy. For more information, visit www.antisroofing.com.
About the Roofing Alliance
The Roofing Alliance is committed to shaping the industry’s future by funding education, research, scholarships and philanthropic initiatives—all for the purpose of securing the industry’s future excellence. Composed of 178 members representing extraordinary leaders from the contracting, manufacturing, distribution and service provider communities, the Roofing Alliance has committed $14 million to enhance the performance and long-term viability of the industry and allocated more than $5.8 million to fund 51 research, education, technical and philanthropic programs and projects. Serving as the foundation of the National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA), Roofing Alliance members are focused on giving back and supporting high-quality educational programs and ensuring timely and forward-thinking industry responses to major economic and technological issues. For more information about Roofing Alliance initiatives, visit www.roofingalliance.net.
