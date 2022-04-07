Air Sponge Filter Company Welcomes Rachel Rosen
Rachel Rosen Joins Air Sponge Filter Company as Marketing Director.
Coral Springs, FL, April 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Air Sponge Filter Company is proud to announce their newest addition, Rachel Rosen, as Marketing Director. She will oversee the company’s promotional and advertising efforts to drive sales and build overall brand awareness.
“We are constantly looking to grow and better our business with hard-working, innovative individuals like Rachel,” said Elissa Epstein, Vice President at Air Sponge Filter Company. “In addition to her exceptional work ethic and dedication, she also possesses the drive that is needed to take our company to the next level. We are so excited to have Rachel on board, and we can’t wait to watch all of her plans come to life.”
Prior to joining Air Sponge Filter Company, Rosen served as a Senior Project Manager at BPD Advertising in Boca Raton, FL. During her years there, she oversaw and managed multiple marketing projects for various healthcare systems across the United States.
A Florida resident, Rosen graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida.
“I am so excited to be joining a company that I feel so aligned with,” said Rosen. “I truly stand by Air Sponge Filter Company’s mission, which is to eliminate airborne illnesses caused by contaminated indoor air. I want to bring more awareness to the air quality issues we face, and to hopefully inspire action to combat these issues.”
About Air Sponge Filter Company
Air Sponge Filter Company is a high-efficiency air filter manufacturer, with over 25 years of industry experience. We have received multiple patents for our innovations, and continue to improve our products for our customers. At Air Sponge Filter Company, our mission is simple – to eliminate airborne illnesses caused by contaminated indoor air. We aim to achieve this by designing, developing, and delivering the most effective air filtration products and making them accessible to everyone. Advocating for proper air filtration and ensuring everyone breathes clean air is and always will be our priority.
