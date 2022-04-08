Ace Cloud Hosting Launches Managed Security Services for SMBs
Pompano Beach, FL, April 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Ace Cloud Hosting (ACE), the leading global cloud services provider of application hosting and virtual desktops, proudly announces the launch of Managed Security Services (MSS) on April 8th, 2022.
The service package includes Managed Firewall, Managed SIEM, Managed EDR with EPP, and Managed email security. ACE provides a fully-featured, customizable security solution for SMBs facing advanced cyberthreats. ACE has partnered with Proofpoint for email security and Crowdstrike for EDR. ACE is also launching its managed SIEM and SOC Solution.
The global MSS market is rapidly expanding, but providers for SMEs are few and far between. Managing security infrastructure is a prohibitive cost for most small and medium enterprises. ACE will meet the unique demands of the SME market.
“The market for Managed Security Services is seeing unprecedented growth,” says Mr. Vinay Chhabra, CEO of Ace Cloud Hosting. “As hybrid working and BYOD trends are rising globally, it’s leading to higher cybersecurity risks. We at ACE have curated a managed security solution that’s tailor-made for this evolution,” Mr. Vinay Chhabra added.
ACE prioritizes premium customer experience, and this tradition continues with managed security services. Trusting a third-party vendor with the management of an organization’s entire security architecture calls for a lot of trust. ACE enjoys a decade’s worth of goodwill and customer satisfaction with its application hosting and cloud-VDI product lines.
“With our managed security services, we are enabling small to medium-sized enterprises with minimal internal security capability to access the most advanced information security services,” explains Mr. Deepak Jain and Mr. Ashwani Choudhary, the Security Experts at Ace Cloud Hosting. The company offload cyber security workload from organizations by bringing a 24/7/365 Security Operation Center Team to detect and respond to cyber-attacks. The cyber security experts help organizations to improve their existing security posture with advanced technologies like Vulnerability Scanning, NextGen Anti-Malware with EDR, Email Security, and Web content filtering.
The pay-as-you-go subscription-based pricing model of ACE optimizes costs. The pricing model also leads to easy scalability that accommodates growing businesses.
About Ace Cloud Hosting
Ace Cloud Hosting is a one-stop cloud service provider with 14+ years of experience delivering best-in-class cloud solutions, with managed security services as their latest offering. ACE has won multiple awards such as “Top QB Enterprise Winner” by Intuit (2021), “Expert Choice” by FinancesOnline (2021), “High Performer” by G2 (2022). Along with managed security solutions, ACE provides a wide range of cloud solutions, including application hosting, Desktop as a Service (DaaS), managed server hosting, and private server hosting.
