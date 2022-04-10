Congratulations to Society Performer Leah Compton on Her Recurring Role in Disney’s Princess Club Airing on YouTube
Society Performers Academy Theatrical Booking announcement.
Manhattan Beach, CA, April 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Society Performers Academy is proud to have scouted Leah Compton from their brick n mortar studio in Upland, California pre the Covid 19 pandemic. Society Performers head talent director Byanca Balian met with Leah and her mom, in 2019.
Since then Leah has trained, worked hard, and met her agent through Society Performers Oscar program. She signed with Talent Agent Brad Difley owner of Maverick Artists Agency.
“Thank you so much for being a great support for her and us,” said Mom Noriko Compton.
"So happy for her, she deserves it. She works hard for her age. The videos are adorable and seen by many…," says Society Performers Academy CEO Joe Lorenzo.
Society Performers Academy trains and develops young talents, ages 7-17 for TV, Film, Commercials, Voiceover, and markets that talent to Talent Agents, Talent Managers, and Casting Directors.
To view Disney’s Princess Club:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g3JuQHw1Qko
For more information visit:
Society Performers Academy
Website:
https://societyperformers.com
IG: https://www.instagram.com/societyperformers
FB: https://www.facebook.com/SocietyPerformersAcademy
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/SocietyPerform
