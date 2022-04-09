King Billy Partners Announces Free Stats Tools for iGaming Affiliates

King Billy Partners has partnered with StatsDrone to provide access to the stats tool to help affiliates keep track of all affiliate program data. The app allows iGaming affiliates to monitor their clicks, FTDs (or NDCs), CPA, deposits and revenue share commissions earned. The app can be programmed to scan once a day, making it easy to track your data. Affiliates must promote King Billy in a prominent position on their site to qualify.