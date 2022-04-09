King Billy Partners Announces Free Stats Tools for iGaming Affiliates
King Billy Partners has partnered with StatsDrone to provide access to the stats tool to help affiliates keep track of all affiliate program data. The app allows iGaming affiliates to monitor their clicks, FTDs (or NDCs), CPA, deposits and revenue share commissions earned. The app can be programmed to scan once a day, making it easy to track your data. Affiliates must promote King Billy in a prominent position on their site to qualify.
Montreal, Canada, April 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- King Billy Affiliates, a leading casino affiliate program, are proud to partner with StatsDrone for a unique promotion. This affiliate contest will grant free licenses of the StatsDrone stats reporting tool for iGaming affiliates. This promotion is available to affiliates with player traffic from Canada and New Zealand.
This promotion runs until June 30, 2022 and licenses will be granted from the affiliate management team of King Billy Casino.
StatsDrone is an affiliate software company with their flagship stats app that helps affiliates track and organize all of their affiliate stats. The app is cloud based and it saves affiliates hours of time in providing a single dashboard that shows their clicks, FTDs (or NDCs), deposits, commissions and revenue. The app can check stats daily with a single click. Also, the app shows account balances where it can find them so if a program owes money, the app can show how much.
Affiliates can connect over 700 iGaming affiliate programs with regular logins and nearly 200 programs available to connect with API. Every week, they add new programs to the app. Of course affiliates can connect with both the SoftSwiss Affilka backend or the Income Access backend and are listed as 2 separate programs.
Fiat & Crypto world: choose a program
Affiliates that are not yet promoting King Billy can choose to select the Fiat world, Crypto world or both.
The Fiat world connects with Income Access and is for the MGA licensed casino that accepts Euro currency and other fiat currencies around the world. The Crypto world connects with the SoftSwiss affiliate platform and gives access to the cryptocurrency version of King Billy where players can use Bitcoin to play at the casino. Affiliates can also be paid in Bitcoin for their affiliate payment method.
The license is available to casino affiliates who promote KingBilly.com in a prominent spot on their website. This can be higher exposure on the homepage, exclusive content and articles on the casino, higher rankings in listings, videos, social media and email marketing. Contact a King Billy Partners program manager for more details and if new to the program, sign up to join.
Contact
StatsDroneContact
John Wright
438-802-3955
https://statsdrone.com
