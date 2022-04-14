New Management for Kansas City's Premier Underground Self-Storage Facility
Copaken Brooks are partnering with Absolute Storage Management to provide professional self-storage management to their unique, underground self-storage facility, Smart Storage. The new management contract became effective on March 1.
Kansas City, MO, April 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Copaken Brooks are partnering with Absolute Storage Management to provide professional self-storage management to their unique, underground self-storage facility, Smart Storage. The new management contract became effective on March 1.
Smart Storage is conveniently located in Downtown Underground on West 31st Street between Southwest Trafficway and Southwest Boulevard. Thanks to its underground location, customers enjoy secure, eco-friendly storage units that remain dry and a temperate 72 degrees year-round. Smart Storage serves business and residential storage customers in the downtown corridor and surrounding neighborhoods of Rosedale, Volker, Midtown-Westport, Roanoke, and Hanover Place. Smart Storage is presently comprised of 596 storage units totaling 144,550 rentable square feet.
Downtown Underground comprises 1.2 million square feet. It offers self-storage, warehouse, light assembly and distribution, office meeting rooms, and business spaces in Kansas City’s premier underground location near I-35 and I-70 just south of downtown.
If you would like to speak to the local manager, please stop by the location at 1501 W. 31st Street, Kansas City, Missouri or call Keena Masters at (816) 701-5057.
About Copaken Brooks
Copaken Brooks is a full-service commercial real estate firm headquartered in Kansas City and serving the Midwest. For 100 years, the company has maintained a national client base with a full suite of services including investment acquisition and sales, tenant representation and HQ relocations, property management, asset management, development, construction management, owner’s representation and leasing (office, retail, medical, industrial and underground). Learn more at copaken-brooks.com.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management company in the United States. Founded in 2002, with headquarters in Memphis, TN and regional offices in Atlanta, GA; Charlotte, NC; Nashville, TN; and Jackson, MS, the company operates over 140 properties in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the Absolute website at www.absolutemgmt.com. Contact Jasmin Jones at jasmin.jones@absolutemgmt.com.
Smart Storage is conveniently located in Downtown Underground on West 31st Street between Southwest Trafficway and Southwest Boulevard. Thanks to its underground location, customers enjoy secure, eco-friendly storage units that remain dry and a temperate 72 degrees year-round. Smart Storage serves business and residential storage customers in the downtown corridor and surrounding neighborhoods of Rosedale, Volker, Midtown-Westport, Roanoke, and Hanover Place. Smart Storage is presently comprised of 596 storage units totaling 144,550 rentable square feet.
Downtown Underground comprises 1.2 million square feet. It offers self-storage, warehouse, light assembly and distribution, office meeting rooms, and business spaces in Kansas City’s premier underground location near I-35 and I-70 just south of downtown.
If you would like to speak to the local manager, please stop by the location at 1501 W. 31st Street, Kansas City, Missouri or call Keena Masters at (816) 701-5057.
About Copaken Brooks
Copaken Brooks is a full-service commercial real estate firm headquartered in Kansas City and serving the Midwest. For 100 years, the company has maintained a national client base with a full suite of services including investment acquisition and sales, tenant representation and HQ relocations, property management, asset management, development, construction management, owner’s representation and leasing (office, retail, medical, industrial and underground). Learn more at copaken-brooks.com.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management company in the United States. Founded in 2002, with headquarters in Memphis, TN and regional offices in Atlanta, GA; Charlotte, NC; Nashville, TN; and Jackson, MS, the company operates over 140 properties in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the Absolute website at www.absolutemgmt.com. Contact Jasmin Jones at jasmin.jones@absolutemgmt.com.
Contact
Absolute Storage ManagementContact
Jasmin Jones
901-737-7336
AboutASM.com
Jasmin Jones
901-737-7336
AboutASM.com
Multimedia
Categories