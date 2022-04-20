Would Your Pet Make It Home? Check. Update. Protect. National Pet ID Week Savings at DogTuff
Leading Online Retailer, DogTuff, Shows Its Support for National Pet ID Week with Discounted Premium Pet IDs, so every pet can make it home.
Mount Dora, FL, April 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- DogTuff.com – a leading online pet supply retailer announces its support of National Pet ID Week, April 17-23, with an additional 15% savings on all pet ids. An estimated one in three pets becoming lost in their lifetime, there is no better time to protect your best friend.
That heart-stopping moment when you realize Fido has gone missing. You left the front door cracked while you ran to the mailbox, the landscaper forgot to close the gate, or Fido dug under the fence. You start to panic and hope that you’ve done everything right so they can be reunited as quickly as possible.
The good news is that you can prepare in advance to make reunification quicker and easier.
Be Visible
Visible identification, such as a pet id, gives physical proof of ownership, alerting someone that finds your pet that they have a family looking for them.
Be Legal
Many municipalities require a license. Including the license number on the Pet ID can reduce the number of tags on their collar.
Get Chipped
Microchips are the best safety net if the tag or collar falls off! Remember to keep your contact information updated with the chip manufacturer.
Pet ID 101
Unsure of what to include on your pet's ID? Check out our Pet IDs 101 guide: www.dogtuff.com/blog/post/pet-ids-101
In observation of National Pet ID Week, DogTuff is extending an additional 15% discount on its line of premium pet id tags.
About DogTuff
DogTuff.com is a family-owned and operated business specializing in durable dog toys and accessories. Bringing you some of the world's top brands from premium manufacturers at up to 40% off retail prices. Our customers can rest easy with our unique replacement guarantee on many of the products we offer. If you're unsatisfied with a guaranteed toy, simply return it within the specified period to obtain a replacement or store credit.
We know from experience that no dog toy is indestructible. We also know that the products we offer are among the toughest and most durable on the market.
About DogTuff
DogTuff.com is a family-owned and operated business specializing in durable dog toys and accessories. Bringing you some of the world's top brands from premium manufacturers at up to 40% off retail prices. Our customers can rest easy with our unique replacement guarantee on many of the products we offer. If you're unsatisfied with a guaranteed toy, simply return it within the specified period to obtain a replacement or store credit.
We know from experience that no dog toy is indestructible. We also know that the products we offer are among the toughest and most durable on the market.
Categories