Organizations Should Consider Educational Programming for the Juneteenth Holiday
Melaneyes Media, a Black-owned media company based in San Antonio, TX is encouraging organizations to host educational programming to honor the Juneteenth holiday.
San Antonio, TX, April 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- When President Joe Biden signed legislation in 2021 making June 19 the latest federal holiday; it forever changed the status of a date primarily celebrated by African Americans in the past to now be recognized by all US citizens.
Juneteenth (also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day and Emancipation Day) is the oldest known celebration honoring the end of slavery in the United States.
On June 19,1865, Union General Gordon Granger led thousands of federal troops to Galveston, Texas to announce that the Civil War had ended, and the formerly enslaved were freed. Approximately 250,000 enslaved Texans were unaware that their freedom had been secured.
With companies like Nike, Lyft, Vox and others giving paid time off to employees and with retailers offering sales and promotions to honor the holiday, it is even more important that people know what and why they are celebrating.
“We would like to do our part to spread understanding so that the holiday does not become commercialized and disconnected from the root of its origin which is steeped in the struggle, emancipation and freedom of a people,” said Logic Allah, co-founder of Melaneyes Media.
The company is hosting a series of public and private online experiences to give context to what actually took place in Galveston in 1865, and also to show how the holiday has been celebrated traditionally over the years.
In the summer of 2020 with demonstrations taking place all over the world protesting racial violence and discrimination sparked by the murder of George Floyd, Juneteenth was thrust into the national spotlight and turned into a huge teaching moment for many Americans who were unaware of the celebration.
Celebrations have traditionally focused on education, Black cultural awareness as well as political causes. Allah states that, “Our presentation incorporates facts, rare video footage, interviews from scholars and quiz questions to create a fun, educational experience around the history and understanding of Juneteenth.”
For more information about how to book a private Juneteenth experience for your organization, visit blackhistoryevents.online.
About Melaneyes Media
Melaneyes Media is an independent film and education company based in San Antonio, Texas. The company is committed to providing knowledge-based Black culture films, programs and presentations relevant to the African diaspora. To learn more, visit blackhistoryevents.online.
