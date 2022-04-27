CMX Cinemas Announces New CEO, Patrick J. Ryan
Miami, FL, April 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CMX Cinemas, the tenth largest movie theater chain in the United States, has announced a new CEO, Patrick J. Ryan. José Leonardo Martí will remain on board as Executive Vice Chairman for Cinemex Holdings USA, Inc.
Patrick is a highly experienced and well-regarded leader in the theater exhibition industry. He has over 30 years of experience, including a long tenure with AMC Theatres where he held positions in Operations, Film, and Real Estate. Most recently, he was President of Paragon Theaters.
As CEO, Patrick will be providing leadership, strategic direction, and vision for the development and achievement of the Company's objectives, “Patrick is a people focused, collaborative leader with a very hands-on operational approach,” said José Leonardo Martí, Executive Vice Chairman.
“I am thrilled to be joining CMX Cinemas at such an exciting and pivotal time in the movie exhibition industry,” said Patrick. “Building on the success of the theaters while promoting a team culture we (CMX) will continue our commitment to provide an elevated, best-in-class movie-going experience.” Current objectives include a new CinéBistro location opening in late Summer 2022 in Northern Virginia (Tysons Galleria), major upgrades to existing locations as well as continued innovation with CMX culinary & beverage offerings.
Additionally, Patrick holds an MBA from Lindenwood University and a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and Management from Washington University in St. Louis. Patrick will be based out of the Brickell Corporate Office.
About CMX Cinemas
CMX Cinemas opened its doors in April 2017 at Brickell City Centre, Miami, FL, offering new features to give guests an innovative and VIP movie-going experience. CMX provides state-of-the art technology that can be enjoyed through different types of experiences: CMX CinéBistro, the luxury dine-in and in-seat service; CMX Market, the gourmet grab and go movie experience and CMX Cinemas, the upgraded traditional theatre with classic concessions. It also features the Stone Sports Bar at select theatres, making CMX the one-stop-destination for entertainment. CMX has 31 sites and over 2,000 employees in venues located in Florida, Illinois, Minnesota, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, Ohio, and Virginia. For more information, visit cmxcinemas.com.
For inquiries:
Stephanie Mason
CMX Cinemas
Vice President of Marketing
469-799-6705
stephanie.mason@cmxcinemas.com
