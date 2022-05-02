Accounteks & Fort Access Are Now NJ TEKS
Cedar Grove, NJ, May 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Accounteks and Fort Access announced that effective May 1, 2022 that they are combining both companies and services and re-branding under one new name, NJ TEKS.
“We are proud to announce after 20+ years as Accounteks and 5 years as Fort Access, that we are re-branding as NJ TEKS to better represent today’s forward-thinking trends in the technology field,” says Scott Vicari, CEO. “We look forward to continuing providing the same leading-edge technologies, technical expertise and dedication to customer service and satisfaction we have in the past.”
About: NJ TEKS, formerly Accounteks and Fort Access, has been an industry leader in the MSP, reseller, and Cybersecurity space. Providing services and solutions for small and medium sized businesses in the New Jersey and NYC area. Services include by not limited to Hosting, Cybersecurity, Cloud and Network Infrastructure Design and Support.
Contact:
973-857-7707
info@teks.net
www.njteks.net
