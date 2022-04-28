Lumalier’s Germicidal UVC Solutions Help to Create Safer Spaces Amid COVID-19 and Improved Indoor Air Quality for Travelers and Airport Workers

Lumalier, an Evergreen UV brand, is pleased to announce that the company’s germicidal UVC (GUVC) products are now installed and operational in Reagan National Airport and Dulles International Airport, which are operated by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority. Airports have their own unique challenges for mitigating the spread of viruses and bacteria due to the high concentration of people and the broad range of geographic locations served.