Lumalier’s Germicidal UVC Solutions Help to Create Safer Spaces Amid COVID-19 and Improved Indoor Air Quality for Travelers and Airport Workers
Lumalier, an Evergreen UV brand, is pleased to announce that the company’s germicidal UVC (GUVC) products are now installed and operational in Reagan National Airport and Dulles International Airport, which are operated by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority. Airports have their own unique challenges for mitigating the spread of viruses and bacteria due to the high concentration of people and the broad range of geographic locations served.
Memphis, TN, April 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Lumalier, an Evergreen UV brand, is pleased to announce that the company’s germicidal UVC (GUVC) products are now installed and operational in Reagan National Airport and Dulles International Airport, which are operated by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority. “The pandemic has created a heightened awareness about the air we breathe in buildings,” shares Jim Crunk, General Manager, Evergreen UV/Lumalier. “The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority deployed UVC technology as part of their health and safety response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Airports have their own unique challenges for mitigating the spread of viruses and bacteria due to the high concentration of people and the broad range of geographic locations served. The products installed in the airports address air disinfection and are a component of a holistic approach to improve indoor air quality (IAQ). This includes appropriate air disinfection, ventilation, and filtration to help reduce the amount of airborne viruses, thus reducing the opportunity for spread. Germicidal UVC (GUVC), also known as UVGI, is a proven air disinfection technology and a mitigation strategy recommended by the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and is also included as a method for air disinfection in an article published by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP).
Lumalier’s upper-air 2x2 series and wall mount fixtures were installed by the Airports Authority’s team in several spaces throughout both airports, including passenger waiting areas near the gates. Both airport facilities also installed UVC light fixtures in their air handlers to treat the air as it moves through the HVAC system.
“In addition to the benefit of inactivating airborne pathogens such as viruses and bacteria, we believe the use of the upper-air light fixtures, which are visible in the spaces throughout the airport, will provide peace of mind to travelers in the busiest areas where people congregate,” shares Derrick Sears, Business Development Manager, Evergreen UV/Lumalier.
“These germicidal UVC systems will also help airports mitigate the risk of spread for more common viruses, such as influenza,” shares David Skelton, President, Evergreen UV/Lumalier. “Plus, the in-AHU UVC fixtures have an added benefit of improving HVAC efficiency, which can provide significant energy cost savings.”
About Lumalier
Lumalier, an Evergreen UV brand, is the trusted authority in advanced UV Germicidal Disinfection products engineered to benefit any industry with a broad range of applications. The company’s client-driven, science-based approach has made them the industry benchmark for safe, healthy air disinfection for over 50 years. Learn more at www.lumalier.com, or call (901) 800-1709.
