Communicate Effectively with Clients Using LenzVU's New Business SMS Feature
San Francisco, CA, April 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- LenzVU has been using technology to improve the quality of client experiences in the boutique fitness industry for years and is now providing flexibility to connect with clients through a managed and automated SMS messaging solution.
This feature is essential to benefit from impressive statistics showcasing the success of SMS as a business communication tool. For example, 98% of SMS' are opened, 90% are read within 3 minutes, & there is a 45% response rate. On the other hand, the open email rate is 22%, with a 4% response rate.
Businesses could not easily communicate with clients through SMS text messaging due to the lack of integrated technology. As a result, enterprises need a unique tool to manage SMS and email communication.
LenzVU's Business SMS solution provides you with everything you need to facilitate customized communications professionally. This SMS text messaging solution can be used hand-in-hand with other LenzVU features to offer clients a personalized experience.
Businesses can select an available local phone number exclusive to their boutique fitness studio. The SMS messaging system can be accessed at any time, on any device, through LenzVU's dashboard. You also can allow multiple staff/users to access this feature and track activity to monitor the communications sent by other staff. In addition, you can access the client emails and SMS text messages sent by the team through the client profile.
Enjoy the simplicity of sending waivers or intake forms to clients via SMS, and have them completed before arrival! You can also use SMS messages to send booking confirmations, reminders, post-service messages, email follow-ups, and more.
According to the CEO of Tribute Kiosk, Afi Aflatooni, "The solution is not for businesses to disregard email communication, but to boost its efficacy by leveraging SMS. Businesses can still use email marketing for multimedia messages. However, LenzVU wants to provide the opportunity to connect with clients in different ways and see what works best with your audience."
"Different automated and manual messaging, such as SMS, are integral to the LenzVU product roadmap. Our technology has come a long way, from a simple digital form service to a versatile operations management tool with analytics and marketing features," remarked Afi Aflatooni, reflecting on the product journey.
For further information or consultation on how you can use LenzVU to enhance your business, call Tribute Kiosk at 888-626-1355 option 1, or email John Peters at john@tributekiosk.com.
John Peters
888-626-1355
www.lenzvu.com
