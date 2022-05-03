MIND 24-7 Recognizes Mental Health Awareness Month
With three locations open around the clock, MIND 24-7 is moving from awareness to action for individuals and their families seeking immediate access to care.
Scottsdale, AZ, May 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- May is Mental Health Awareness Month, dedicated to destigmatizing mental healthcare, education, and providing support to people with mental illness and their families. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), 1 in 5 adults in the United States will experience a mental illness each year. As Mental Health Awareness Month begins, the professionals at MIND 24-7 want the Greater Phoenix community to know there is help available whenever it is needed at their three locations across the valley.
“At MIND 24-7, our goal is to open the door to mental healthcare by providing everyone with the right care, right when they need it, regardless of insurance status, age, clinical need or social-economic status,” said Jeff Spight, CEO and Co-Founder of MIND 24-7. “We want to make it easy for individuals and their families to seek help by removing barriers to care like cost and wait times.”
MIND 24-7 goes beyond mental healthcare with a focus on meeting patients where they are through community referral partner programs and their progressions program which addresses social determinants of health such as housing and food insecurity to ensure access to care.
“Mental illness is common, with nearly 20% of adults experiencing problems, but seeking help has not always been easy,” said Mary Jeanne “MJ” Chavez, Senior Vice President, Market Operations. “At MIND 24-7, we are working to destigmatize the need for mental healthcare. At MIND 24-7, it is easier than ever before for someone to receive the help they need, without having to feel ashamed of looking for care. Our doors are always open.”
All MIND 24-7 facilities are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and do not require appointments - addressing the urgent need for immediate access to mental health care. MIND 24-7 offers individuals three levels of appropriate care:
Psych Express Care (urgent mental health care) prevents unnecessary emergency room visits by allowing patients to walk in and see a licensed mental health clinician immediately. On average, an appointment lasts an hour from start to finish.
Psych Crisis Care (mental health crisis stabilization) reduces the need for suboptimal inpatient health admissions by serving those patients in real crisis. Patients are cared for by a skilled multi-disciplinary team that will assess, stabilize, and treat them until they are ready to be discharged or transitioned to an appropriately selected longer-term intense treatment program.
Psych Progressions (transitional mental health care) reduces readmissions by dually focusing on the interim mental health needs before a specialized care setting placement, as well as addressing the social determinants of health that have exacerbated the mental health crisis. Psych Progressions provides the needed immediate care until our social workers can refer patients into our ecosystem of community and mental health partners.
In late 2021, MIND 24-7 opened its inaugural location, Phoenix / Central, followed in February 2022 by a location in Mesa, Arizona. A third location, Phoenix / North-Central just opened last week and they are currently in the process of securing their first location the Las Vegas area. The company has aggressive plans for rapid expansion into numerous cities across the country.
The leadership team at MIND 24-7 is committed to fundamentally changing the landscape of accessible mental health services. With extensive experience in behavioral health and population health, Spight along with fellow value-based healthcare visionaries and co-founders Chief Operations Officer Adrienne Opalka and Chief Innovation Officer Nicole Bradberry, bring a deep experience and a uniquely patient-centered perspective to accessible mental healthcare.
