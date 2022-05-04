Hilda Farkas Files Registered Trademark with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for the Brand Name, "Pixielux"
Hilda Farkas (Boca Raton, FL) files for trademark registration of her luxury active wear brand, "Pixielux," with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO").
Boca Raton, FL, May 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On April 4, 2022 Hilda Farkas of Boca Raton, Florida, filed for a U.S. federal trademark registration of "Pixielux" with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO"). The USPTO has assigned the "Pixielux" mark the serial number 97344986. The "Pixielux" trademark was filed in the category, "Clothing and Apparel Products."
The trademark is intended to protect future products in the United States as part of the anticipated Pixielux product launch.
Ms. Hilda Farkas, who is the creator and owner of the brand, stated: "Given that I deeply believe in the value of Pixielux, I knew it would be significant to secure the trademark in order to protect all the future products of the brand. Although I am aware that the process of trademarking can be a long process, I know that protecting the Pixielux intellectual property will potentially add a greater future value to my brand."
Pixielux is a luxury active wear brand for women, and it has been recognized as an Amazon Registered Brand. The Pixielux products will be available on Amazon (www.amazon.com).
