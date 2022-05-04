Captive Eight Announces New Fractional CTO/CIO Consulting Services
The Executive Enrichment & Events Company expands its services to provide Senior IT Advisors from its broad network to companies that need IT Expertise.
Irvine, CA, May 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Captive Eight—the Executive Enrichment Company that connects IT Executives with their peers, engages them with relevant technologies, and facilitates their career advancement—is pleased to announce TiVIZOR, a new service that provides companies in need of IT leadership with access to Fractional CIO/CTO advisors from its large network of experienced, currently working IT Executives.
Captive Eight customers can now hire fractional IT leaders from the company’s network to mitigate risk, increase confidence in projects, shorten timelines and mentor staff. Some of the specific services the TiVIZOR Executives can provide include IT due diligence for mergers & acquisitions, advising on IT investments & initiatives, IT Executive mentorship, interim IT leadership and Cyber-Security assessments and readiness.
Captive Eight’s CEO Scott Green, states, “We are thrilled to be adding TiVIZOR to our growing list of services. Captive Eight is a company that matches Executives with technology solutions through our popular events, and to their peers and professional enrichment opportunities through Club Captive Eight. Providing consulting services through TiVIZOR is a natural extension of the Captive Eight brand and mission. Now, companies in many industries can search our extensive network of Senior IT Leaders to help them execute their IT initiatives and grow their IT departments.”
One of the key benefits of Captive Eight’s TiVIZOR services is the Executives themselves. Unlike other IT consulting services, Captive Eight’s Executives are currently working in senior roles at established companies. This means that they are always up to date on the latest technology solutions and have addressed many of the same challenges as our clients in real-world situations.
Michael Josephs, Captive Eight’s CTO says, “Captive Eight’s network of IT Leaders represent an amazing resource of current, present-day knowledge and experience. Our mission as a company is to provide access to resources at the time they are needed and most impactful—whether it be connecting Executives to technology providers or to seasoned practitioners who can help complete their IT leadership knowledge and experience.”
Another benefit of the service is that it’s cost-effective and on-demand. Companies can get the exact expertise they need at the time they need it, for a fraction of the cost of a full-time CTO. TiVIZOR Executives are currently available, and customers can find an Advisor through the Captive Eight website at https://captiveeight.com/hire-an-it-advisor/.
About Captive Eight
Since 2011, Captive Eight has cultivated a peer community for senior-level professionals to share knowledge and experience on past and present initiatives. The company has hosted more than 300 events worldwide, connecting technology companies with Senior Executives. Club Captive Eight--an international peer-only community-- connects Senior IT Professionals with each other to share knowledge and experiences.
Captive Eight customers can now hire fractional IT leaders from the company’s network to mitigate risk, increase confidence in projects, shorten timelines and mentor staff. Some of the specific services the TiVIZOR Executives can provide include IT due diligence for mergers & acquisitions, advising on IT investments & initiatives, IT Executive mentorship, interim IT leadership and Cyber-Security assessments and readiness.
Captive Eight’s CEO Scott Green, states, “We are thrilled to be adding TiVIZOR to our growing list of services. Captive Eight is a company that matches Executives with technology solutions through our popular events, and to their peers and professional enrichment opportunities through Club Captive Eight. Providing consulting services through TiVIZOR is a natural extension of the Captive Eight brand and mission. Now, companies in many industries can search our extensive network of Senior IT Leaders to help them execute their IT initiatives and grow their IT departments.”
One of the key benefits of Captive Eight’s TiVIZOR services is the Executives themselves. Unlike other IT consulting services, Captive Eight’s Executives are currently working in senior roles at established companies. This means that they are always up to date on the latest technology solutions and have addressed many of the same challenges as our clients in real-world situations.
Michael Josephs, Captive Eight’s CTO says, “Captive Eight’s network of IT Leaders represent an amazing resource of current, present-day knowledge and experience. Our mission as a company is to provide access to resources at the time they are needed and most impactful—whether it be connecting Executives to technology providers or to seasoned practitioners who can help complete their IT leadership knowledge and experience.”
Another benefit of the service is that it’s cost-effective and on-demand. Companies can get the exact expertise they need at the time they need it, for a fraction of the cost of a full-time CTO. TiVIZOR Executives are currently available, and customers can find an Advisor through the Captive Eight website at https://captiveeight.com/hire-an-it-advisor/.
About Captive Eight
Since 2011, Captive Eight has cultivated a peer community for senior-level professionals to share knowledge and experience on past and present initiatives. The company has hosted more than 300 events worldwide, connecting technology companies with Senior Executives. Club Captive Eight--an international peer-only community-- connects Senior IT Professionals with each other to share knowledge and experiences.
Contact
Captive EightContact
Catherine Green
(503)209-3905
https://captiveeight.com
Catherine Green
(503)209-3905
https://captiveeight.com
Categories