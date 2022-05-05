Guaranty Media and Mike Agovino Announce Joint Podcast Venture, Drop Biscuit Studios

Drop Biscuit Studios, based in Louisiana, features original and curated podcast productions with a southern style and attitude. The company plans to serve this underserved region of the country with sports, culture, food, history and politics. Drop Biscuit will release 5 original productions in 2022 doubling to 10 in 2023.