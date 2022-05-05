Guaranty Media and Mike Agovino Announce Joint Podcast Venture, Drop Biscuit Studios
Drop Biscuit Studios, based in Louisiana, features original and curated podcast productions with a southern style and attitude. The company plans to serve this underserved region of the country with sports, culture, food, history and politics. Drop Biscuit will release 5 original productions in 2022 doubling to 10 in 2023.
New Orleans, LA, May 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Guaranty Media President/CEO, Flynn Foster and former Triton Digital/Katz Media Executive turned Producer, Mike Agovino have announced the launch of a new studio venture between their companies called Drop Biscuit Studios.
Drop Biscuit currently has 3 series in production and plans to release at least 5 original series during 2022 and more than double that output in 2023.
“At Guaranty we’ve consistently won the ratings and revenue battles and remained relevant by placing community first and focusing on live, local and regional content. There are many great nationally and internationally focused creators and podcasts out there but we believe people in our region of the country are just as thirsty for localized and contextually relevant on-demand content as they have traditionally been for localized broadcast content,” stated Guaranty Media Vice President, Gordy Rush who orchestrated and will oversee the venture for Guaranty.
Mike Agovino added, “We know that thirst extends from their sports legends and hometown teams, to their music and arts, to their culture and food, to their traditions and politics, to their tragedies and history and we’re creating/curating a content portfolio for them. The Foster family and Guaranty have been fixtures in business here for almost 100 years yet they operate and innovate with a start-up’s sense of urgency. The combination of leadership, talent, relationships, resources and assets they’ve assembled is as impressive as I’ve seen. This region of the country has lagged behind the coastal markets in terms of podcast penetration and we see that as a great opportunity for us. We’ve got some great ‘biscuits’ we’ll soon be dropping.”
About Guaranty Media: Guaranty Corporation is a privately held Louisiana corporation formed in 1926. It conducts business in the radio broadcasting, podcasting, video production, senior living, food and beverage, and commercial real estate markets. It owns Baton Rouge-based radio stations Eagle 98.1, 100.7 The Tiger, Talk 107.3 and 104.5 ESPN, the radio flagship for Louisiana State University sports. Guaranty also owns digital agency Gatorworks, the Guaranty Sports Network, Jay Ducote Hospitality, Gov’t Taco, Guaranty Senior Living and Guaranty Real Estate Management.
About Mike Agovino: Mike Agovino is an audio entrepreneur and producer who co-founded Triton Digital and was formerly President of Katz Radio and Clear Channel Radio Sales. Mike is the producer of numerous successful podcast series including Fame Is A Bitch with AJ Benza, With The Benefit Of Hindsight with John Ziegler and Liz Habib, Bite The Mic with Mike Tyson and POPS, The Louis Armstrong Story with Reno Wilson.
